Hedge Funds Stay Bearish on Aussie Dollar as Recession Looms

(Bloomberg) -- Despite rallying from a 17-year low against the greenback, leveraged funds remain bearish on the Australian dollar as the nation heads toward its first recession in decades.

Hedge funds are betting the currency’s rebound from around 55 U.S. cents last month maybe brief, with short positions in excess of 10,000 contracts as of April 7, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“We are only a week into what is shaping up as the worst quarter for the global economy since the Great Depression,” said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. “It is a very daunting road ahead for a risk proxy like the Aussie.”

Headwinds against the currency strengthened last week when S&P Global Ratings cut Australia’s AAA credit rating outlook to negative, citing fiscal and economic risks. This week, jobs data and gauges of business and consumer confidence are likely to add to the bleak picture.

The unemployment rate may surge to 7% by October as workers are cut in labor-intensive industries such as tourism, education and construction, according to Bill Evans, Westpac’s global head of economics. The jobless rate is currently 5.1%.

The Aussie is holding below resistance at its 50-day moving average and disappointing data may see it quickly retest support around 60 U.S. cents. Short positions have tripled from the level they were at in mid March.

Callow sees the currency most likely trading in the 58 to 60 cents area in coming weeks, if economic releases largely meet expectations. It ended last week at 63.49 cents.

“It may be that the Aussie made its 2020 low at 0.5510, but it is hard to be much more bullish than that,” he said.

Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:

Monday, April 13: Malaysia industrial production, India CPITuesday, April 14: Australia NAB business confidence, China trade balance, Bank Indonesia rate decision, India wholesale pricesWednesday, April 15: Australia Westpac consumer confidence, Philippine overseas remittances, Indonesia trade balance, India trade balanceThursday, April 16: Australia employmentFriday, April 17: Japan industrial production, China 1Q GDP, industrial production, retail sales and fixed assets ex-rural, Singapore non-oil domestic exports

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.