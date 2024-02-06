Hedge Funds Trading Treasuries Set to Be Tagged Dealers by SEC

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds and proprietary trading firms that regularly trade US Treasuries are set to be labeled as dealers by the Securities and Exchange Commission — a tag that brings greater compliance costs and scrutiny.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The SEC on Tuesday will seek to boost oversight of trading by the firms, which are increasingly responsible for liquidity in the world’s biggest government bond market. The new regulations would also apply to market participants in additional government bonds, equities and other securities.

Wall Street’s main regulator under Chair Gary Gensler has homed in on the Treasuries market and the private-funds industry as needing more guardrails. Tuesday’s overhaul could force dozens of firms to register as dealers and face new regulations.

Read More: Hedge Funds Get SEC Mandate to Clear US Treasuries Trades

Under the rules, dealers would include firms that buy and sell securities for their own account as part of the regular course of their business. The label also carries more oversight from the industry-backed Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The new rules would apply to many trading firms that earn revenue from capturing bid-ask spreads, or those that express interest at or near the best available prices on both sides of the market for the same security. Those that manage $50 million or less in assets would be exempt, according to the commission.

The private-funds industry has lobbied against the rules since they were proposed in 2022. Industry groups even went as far as calling the proposed requirements an existential threat to certain trading strategies. They said the changes, if enacted, could spur firms to leave markets to avoid the additional costs.

Story continues

The SEC’s final plan eliminates some elements that drew the most ire from industry, such as a trigger for registration of $25 billion in monthly securities transactions.

Still, it’s unclear whether the changes will be enough to stave off a legal challenge. The private-funds industry is already suing the SEC over other new regulations.

Read More: SEC Pressed by Judges Over Private Fund Fee Disclosure Rules

The SEC has maintained that registering is necessary because firms that make up such a large amount of Treasuries trading volume. The regulator said the plan will ensure that firms engaged in similar activities are regulated in a similar way as many firms active in the market are already labeled as dealers.

The rule must be approved by a majority of the commission’s five members. If adopted, it would go into effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. Companies would have to comply with the registration requirements one year after that date.

--With assistance from Liz Capo McCormick, Alexandra Harris and Hema Parmar.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.