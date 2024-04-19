Hedge funds turn bearish in April, Goldman says

FILE PHOTO: The Wall St entrance to the NYSE is seen in New York·Reuters
Nell Mackenzie
2 min read
2
In this article:

By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds globally have turned the most bearish they've been on equities this year, a Goldman Sachs note said, as sticky inflation and renewed geopolitical concern have dragged stock markets lower.

They ditched long positions and added short ones across all regions led by North America, Europe, and to a lesser extent developing Asia, said the note sent to investors on Thursday and seen by Reuters on Friday.

A short or bearish position bets that an asset will decline in value, while a long position anticipates a price increase.

After ending each of the last three months with a net bought position, hedge funds held a net sold position by mid-April "as managers slowed the pace of long buying while ramping up short selling activity (especially in macro products)," the note said.

The U.S. S&P 500 stock index is down roughly 4% so far in April, Europe and China indices have fallen about 2% each.

The amount of net leverage used by stock picking hedge funds to borrow for trades declined 1.9% this month so far, suggesting "a more guarded posture and reduced risk appetite by hedge funds," the note added, citing data to April 16.

"We are seeing significant interest in market neutral and long short equity managers due to investor concerns relative to high U.S. equity valuations, stubbornly high inflation, and geo-political risks," said Don Steinbrugge, founder and chief executive of Agecroft Partners, a hedge fund consulting firm.

Consumer discretionary stocks, where companies produce nice-to-haves such as luxury goods, appliances and automobiles, drew the most shortsellers, the note said.

Hedge funds also continued to short energy companies even as increased tensions in the Middle East have lifted energy prices and generally boosted energy stocks.

Traders added long positions in consumer staples such as food and beverage companies and also piled into health care stocks, the Goldman note also showed.

Hedge funds kept buy positions in semiconductor and related equipment stocks which remained at multi-year highs.

Allocations to software dropped to three-year lows as many hedge funds have begun to short the sector, the Goldman note added.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie, additional reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Andrew Heavens)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Pares Gains as Iran Media Appears to Downplay Israel Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold pared gains as demand for safe-haven assets eased after Iranian media seemed to downplay the effect of Israeli strikes, indicating a lowering of geopolitical risk.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingIsrael reportedly struc

  • S&P 500 Breaks Below 5,000 at End of Jittery Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks came under renewed pressure as big tech sold off, with traders also refraining from making riskier bets ahead of the weekend amid geopolitical uncertainties.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingEquities fell at end of a w

  • Caterpillar Stock Has 22% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

    With profit margin at all-time highs, Cat stock could be ready to roar -- or get its tail stepped on.

  • Why SPAC Redwoods Acquisition Shares Are Skyrocketing Friday?

    Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) shares traded higher on Friday after the company announced that shareholders had approved its merger agreement with Anew Medical. Following the consummation of the transactions, Redwoods will change its name to Anew Medical, the company said in an exchange filing (April 18). On May 30, 2023, Redwoods Acquisition entered into a business combination agreement with Anew Medical Sub, Inc. The transaction values the combined company at a pro forma enterprise v

  • Treasury Rally Stalls as Economic Concerns Overtake Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries all but erased their biggest rally of the year as investor focus shifted back to the US inflation outlook following an escalation of Middle East conflict that stoked demand for havens. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud Se

  • House Advances Ukraine Aid, TikTok Ban With Democrats’ Help

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House advanced a long-stalled $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, a breakthrough signaling an end to an increasingly agonizing wait for Ukraine and US allies in Europe.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud See

  • Fed's Goolsbee: 'It makes sense to wait' before cutting rates

    One of the Fed's more dovish officials said Friday that 'progress on inflation has stalled' and that 'it makes sense to wait' before cutting interest rates.

  • 'We've evolved': Netflix explains decision to stop reporting crucial subscriber data

    Netflix will no longer report membership numbers starting next year.

  • Adnoc Unit Considers Investment in UGI’s Propane Business

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is considering a potential investment in UGI Corp.’s propane distribution unit AmeriGas, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingState-owned Adn

  • Schneider in Deal Talks With US Software Maker Bentley

    (Bloomberg) -- Schneider Electric SE is in talks about a potential deal with engineering software maker Bentley Systems Inc., potentially paving the way for one of the biggest takeovers of a US company by a French business. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change,