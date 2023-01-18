Hedge Trimmer Global Market Report 2022: Growth in Commercial Construction Boosts Sector

Company Logo

Hedge Trimmer Market

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hedge Trimmer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hedge trimmer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during 2022-2027. The market is growing substantially due to the increasing need for equipment from residential and commercial users. The growth in demand is attributed to the expansion of green acreage and is highly influenced by weather conditions.



The need for hedge trimmers surges during the summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Moreover, the growing government efforts to expand green acreage through constructing parks, lawns and playgrounds are pushing the demand for hedge trimmers in the market. Also, with the rising interest in gardening and lawn care activities, the demand for landscaping services is growing significantly, pushing the hedge trimmer market growth from the landscaping service industry. Further, the global garden hedge trimmers market shipments are expected to reach 5,719.83 thousand units by 2027.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The increasing government initiatives in developing countries to expand garden areas, grasslands and parklands are boosting the green acreage across city centers, horticulture, and landscaping industries, and the initiation of green roofs in developed economies is one of the key contributors to the hedge trimmer market. On the other hand, the growing popularity and increasing participation in various sports activities such as golf courses, football, cricket, rugby, and other outdoor space are pushing the construction industry demand. These factors are likely to propel the garden hedge trimmer market.

Development in lithium-Ion batteries has compelled vendors to extend the lawn mower product range with Li-ion batteries. With the marketing restriction for NiCd cells and lower penetration of NiMH cells, the growth of Li-ion battery technology is more likely to positively impact the growth and adoption of hedge trimmers in the garden industry. This will further boost the demand for gardening equipment, such as hedge trimmers, and contribute to the hedge trimmer market during the forecast period.

Governments across the globe are adopting sustainable and green technologies to reduce pollution levels in cities. Gardening equipment also falls under the same category and is even considered more polluting than vehicles. The professional landscaping service providers operating within municipalities, hospitality, office, state entities, and customers with indoor projects are looking to produce zero exhaust emission and noiseless equipment to expand working hours in public spaces.

Cities worldwide have been gradually adopting urban gardening to cope with the issue of pollution, shortage of food and clean water, and rapidly rising temperatures, among others. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a large part of the developing world is facing a shortage of food, water, and arable land. In developed economies, urban gardening is seen as an antidote to the industrialized agriculture sector that uses chemical fertilizers and pollutes the waterways. On the other hand, creating a personal garden is cost-effective and beneficial, thereby positively impacting the adoption of garden hedge trimmers during the forecast period.

A sustainable city is one in which the inflow of material, energy resources, and waste disposal do not exceed the city's surrounding environment's capability, and urban consumption is lower than the natural environment. Such factors forecast the demand for garden equipment such as hedge trimmers during the projected period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1245 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1674.95 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Segmentation by Blade Type

46 cm & Below

47-56 cm

57 cm & Above

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas powered

Electric Corded

Cordless

Segmentation by End-user

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation by Distribution

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

APAC

Japan

China

Australia

India

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Vendors

ECHO

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Stanley Black & Decker

STIHL

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO

Makita Corp.

Emak Group

Techtronic Industries Ltd.

American Lawn Mower

Cub Cadet

Greenworks Tools

Lawn Master

WORX

Texas

AriensCo

Snow Joe

STIGA GROUP

Masport

The Toro Company

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Koki Holdings

Craftsman

Robert Bosch

Einhell Germany AG

