Hedge Trimmer Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.67 Billion by 2027 at a 5.1% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hedge Trimmer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

 

The global hedge trimmer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during 2022-2027. The market is growing substantially due to the increasing need for equipment from residential and commercial users. The growth in demand is attributed to the expansion of green acreage and is highly influenced by weather conditions.

The need for hedge trimmers surges during the summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Moreover, the growing government efforts to expand green acreage through constructing parks, lawns and playgrounds are pushing the demand for hedge trimmers in the market. Also, with the rising interest in gardening and lawn care activities, the demand for landscaping services is growing significantly, pushing the hedge trimmer market growth from the landscaping service industry. Further, the global garden hedge trimmers market shipments are expected to reach 5,719.83 thousand units by 2027.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • The increasing government initiatives in developing countries to expand garden areas, grasslands and parklands are boosting the green acreage across city centers, horticulture, and landscaping industries, and the initiation of green roofs in developed economies is one of the key contributors to the hedge trimmer market. On the other hand, the growing popularity and increasing participation in various sports activities such as golf courses, football, cricket, rugby, and other outdoor space are pushing the construction industry demand. These factors are likely to propel the garden hedge trimmer market.

  • Development in lithium-Ion batteries has compelled vendors to extend the lawn mower product range with Li-ion batteries. With the marketing restriction for NiCd cells and lower penetration of NiMH cells, the growth of Li-ion battery technology is more likely to positively impact the growth and adoption of hedge trimmers in the garden industry. This will further boost the demand for gardening equipment, such as hedge trimmers, and contribute to the hedge trimmer market during the forecast period.

  • Governments across the globe are adopting sustainable and green technologies to reduce pollution levels in cities. Gardening equipment also falls under the same category and is even considered more polluting than vehicles. The professional landscaping service providers operating within municipalities, hospitality, office, state entities, and customers with indoor projects are looking to produce zero exhaust emission and noiseless equipment to expand working hours in public spaces.

  • Cities worldwide have been gradually adopting urban gardening to cope with the issue of pollution, shortage of food and clean water, and rapidly rising temperatures, among others. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a large part of the developing world is facing a shortage of food, water, and arable land. In developed economies, urban gardening is seen as an antidote to the industrialized agriculture sector that uses chemical fertilizers and pollutes the waterways. On the other hand, creating a personal garden is cost-effective and beneficial, thereby positively impacting the adoption of garden hedge trimmers during the forecast period.

  • A sustainable city is one in which the inflow of material, energy resources, and waste disposal do not exceed the city's surrounding environment's capability, and urban consumption is lower than the natural environment. Such factors forecast the demand for garden equipment such as hedge trimmers during the projected period.

Segmentation by Blade Type

  • 46 cm & Below

  • 47-56 cm

  • 57 cm & Above

Segmentation by Fuel Type

  • Gas powered

  • Electric Corded

  • Cordless

Segmentation by End-user

  • Commercial

  • Residential

Segmentation by Distribution

  • Offline

  • Online

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • APAC

  • Japan

  • China

  • Australia

  • India

  • Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

Key Vendors

  • ECHO

  • Honda

  • Husqvarna Group

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • STIHL

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AL-KO

  • Makita Corp.

  • Emak Group

  • Techtronic Industries Ltd.

  • American Lawn Mower

  • Cub Cadet

  • Greenworks Tools

  • Lawn Master

  • WORX

  • Texas

  • AriensCo

  • Snow Joe

  • STIGA GROUP

  • Masport

  • The Toro Company

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

  • Koki Holdings

  • Craftsman

  • Robert Bosch

  • Einhell Germany AG

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

  1. How big is the global hedge trimmer market?

  2. What is the growth rate of the global hedge trimmer market?

  3. Who are the key players in the global hedge trimmer market?

  4. What are the growth factors in the global hedge trimmer market?

  5. Which blade type segment will dominate the hedge trimmer market?

  6. Which regions hold the largest global hedge trimmer market share?

    Key Topics Covered:

    1. Research Methodology

    2. Research Objectives

    3. Research Process

    4. Scope & Coverage

    5. Report Assumptions & Caveats

    6. Market at a Glance

    7. Premium Insights

    8. Introduction

    9. Market Opportunities & Trends
    9.1 Developments in Lithium-Ion Battery Technology
    9.2 Rise of Cordless Hedge Trimmers
    9.3 R&D Activities & Technological Advancements

    10. Market Growth Enablers
    10.1 Growth in Commercial Construction
    10.2 Rise in Urban Gardening
    10.3 Growth of Sustainable Cities

    11. Market Restraints
    11.1 Lower Efficiency Than Gasoline Hedge Trimmers
    11.2 Environmental Pollution Caused by Gasoline Hedge Trimmers
    11.3 Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors

    12. Market Landscape

    13. Blade Size

    14. Fuel Type

    15. End-User

    16. Distribution Channel

    17. Geography

    18. North America

19. Europe

20. APAC

21. Latin America

22. Middle East & Africa

23. Competitive Landscape

24. Key Company Profiles

25. Other Prominent Vendors

26. Report Summary

27. Quantitative Summary

28. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rio6xg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hedge-trimmer-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-1-67-billion-by-2027-at-a-5-1-cagr-301726912.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

