Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market size to grow by USD 385.52 million from 2021 to 2026; Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hedgehog pathway inhibitors market size is forecasted to increase by USD 385.52 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the high-risk factors for BCC and AML, the growth of the geriatric population, and increasing awareness about BCC and AML.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market

Vendor Analysis

The global hedgehog pathway inhibitors market is concentrated. The competitive landscape of the market should witness the entry of a few new vendors during the forecast period. The challenge posed by the availability of substitutes is expected to play a significant role in the market; however, the introduction of patient assistance programs and the attractive industry growth rate should continue to be favorable factors for new vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers hedgehog pathway inhibitor products such as patidegib.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc - The company offers hedgehog pathway inhibitor products such as Erivedge.

MAX BioPharma Inc. - The company offers hedgehog pathway inhibitor products such as SUBA-Itraconazole.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - The company offers hedgehog pathway inhibitor products such as Oxysterol Therapeutics.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.



Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by indication (BCC and AML) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

By indication, the market growth in the BCC segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and the presence of various risk factors, such as exposure to UV radiation and chemicals and smoking. Changing lifestyles and the expansion of the geriatric population will also drive the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

High-risk factors for BCC and AML

Growth of the geriatric population

Increasing awareness about BCC and AML

The hedgehog pathway is largely associated with basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). There are many risk factors associated with the development of these diseases. Some of the major risk factors include exposure to UV radiation from sunlight or indoor tanning, a history of skin cancer, chronic infections and skin inflammations, smoking, and others. For instance, when smoking, tobacco smoke is absorbed by the lungs and spread through the bloodstream to many parts of the body. With the increased consumption of tobacco products, the prevalence of AML is increasing worldwide. For instance, every year, the US spends nearly USD 170 billion on medical care to treat smoking-related diseases in adults. The availability of such high-risk factors is increasing the prevalence of BCC and AML. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major Trends:

Development of repurposed formulations

Strategic alliances

Funding for cancer-related research

The lack of approved hedgehog pathway inhibitors has created a huge unmet need for safe and effective hedgehog pathway inhibitors. This has driven many vendors to develop repurposed drug formulations to overcome challenges associated with clinical development. For instance, Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Inc., in collaboration with Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., developed a repurposed formulation of itraconazole, namely SUBA-Itraconazole. SUBA technology enhances the bioavailability of poorly soluble approved drugs. It increases bioavailability, reduces intra-patient/inter-patient variability, and lowers side effects. The introduction of such repurposed formulations will positively influence market growth.

Key Challenges:

Availability of substitutes

Clinical trial failures of hedgehog pathway inhibitors

Drug resistance

The availability of substitutes is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the market. There are several alternative pharmacologic and procedural treatments for the treatment of AML and BCC. Chemotherapy, immune-checkpoint inhibitors, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and procedural treatments such as cryotherapy (cryosurgery), photodynamic therapy, laser surgery, chemical peeling, and radiation therapy are available for the treatment of BCC and AML. Laser surgery is another alternative option, in which a beam of laser light is used to vaporize the cancerous cells. The availability of such alternatives will reduce the growth potential of the market.

What are the key data covered in this hedgehog pathway inhibitors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hedgehog pathway inhibitors market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the hedgehog pathway inhibitors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hedgehog pathway inhibitors market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hedgehog pathway inhibitors market vendors

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 385.52 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 12.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 71% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc, MAX BioPharma Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Indication

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Indication

5.3 BCC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 AML - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Indication

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

10.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.6 Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc

10.7 MAX BioPharma Inc.

10.8 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

10.9 Novartis AG

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

10.11 Sanofi

10.12 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

