Hedgehog Technologies Joins the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program as System Integrator

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Hedgehog Technologies is proud to join the official PartnerNetwork program by Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), a global leader in industrial automation and robot manufacturing.

The PartnerNetwork program creates an extensive network of leading suppliers, distributors, system integrators, and OEMs. It allows companies to streamline supply chains, improve project management efficiency, and deliver high value from automation investments.

"We are proud to have Hedgehog Technologies join our PartnerNetwork Program," said Mark Moriarty, manager, PartnerNetwork Program, Rockwell Automation. "The company's market leadership, technical superiority, and experienced staff, along with a true customer-first-focus, make Hedgehog Technologies a good fit in our program."

Hedgehog enters the partnership as a silver-level Controls and Machine Safety System Integrator, having demonstrated exceptional project leadership and risk management within the industrial sector.

"This is a major leap forward in terms of providing extended value to companies in the industrial automation sector," said Younes Rashidi, vice president of engineering operations at Hedgehog Technologies. "We look forward to contributing our controls and safety expertise as a System Integrator."

About Hedgehog Technologies

Hedgehog Technologies is a diverse team of electrical engineers who galvanize for a common purpose: to make complex visions a practical reality. Since 2001, Hedgehog Technologies has focused on innovative projects with a safety-critical approach from global amusement rides to solar arrays in extreme climates. Hedgehog employs PMP® Project Management Professionals, TÜV Rheinland certified functional safety experts, Certified Energy Managers (CEM), and Professional Engineers (P.Eng.) with decades of experience.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs about 23,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

