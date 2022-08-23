U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,042.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,910.25
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.30
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.34
    +0.98 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.16 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9931
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0570
    +0.0200 (+0.66%)
     

  • Vix

    23.71
    +3.11 (+15.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1764
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4500
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,384.17
    +169.52 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.28
    +2.33 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.76
    -51.03 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Hedgehog Technologies Joins the United Nations Global Compact

·1 min read

BURNABY, BC , Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Hedgehog Technologies, a leading multidisciplinary engineering firm, is pleased to announce that we have joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, Hedgehog Technologies is proud to join thousands of other companies globally that are committed to taking action to build towards a better future.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Hedgehog's values are closely aligned with the goals outlined by the UN Global Compact," said Michael Wrinch, founder of Hedgehog Technologies, "we are fully committed to community-building in line with these principles."

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

For more information, we encourage you to visit our profile on the UN Global Compact website.

About Hedgehog Technologies

Hedgehog Technologies is a diverse team of electrical engineers who galvanize for a common purpose: to make complex visions a practical reality. Hedgehog employs PMP® Project Management Professionals, TÜV Rheinland certified functional safety experts, Certified Energy Managers (CEM), and Professional Engineers (P.Eng.) with decades of experience.

