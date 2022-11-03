U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,737.14
    -22.55 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,082.76
    -65.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,421.70
    -103.10 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.11
    -4.03 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    -1.01 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.70
    -21.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    -0.21 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9749
    -0.0070 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0920 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1165
    -0.0226 (-1.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3520
    +0.6500 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,262.91
    -130.64 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.38
    -3.29 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.32
    +42.18 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Hedgeweek Names Sondhelm Partners Best US Third-Party Marketing Firm for 2022

Sondhelm Partners
·3 min read
Sondhelm Partners
Sondhelm Partners

Dan Sondhelm

Dan Sondhelm, CEO of Sondhelm Partners
Dan Sondhelm, CEO of Sondhelm Partners

Best 3rd Party Marketing Firm - Sondhelm Partners

Best 3rd Party Marketing Firm - Sondhelm Partners
Best 3rd Party Marketing Firm - Sondhelm Partners

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sondhelm Partners today announced that it has been recognized as the best third-party marketing firm in the United States for 2022 by Hedgeweek.

The annual Hedgeweek US Awards recognize excellence among service providers and fund managers in the United States. The service provider categories, including Best Third-Party Marketing Firm, span all the key areas of the broader hedge fund industry ecosystem.

Hedgeweek is highly respected as the leading sources of news, features, and information on the hedge fund industry. Its range of analysis, curated events and data-sets serve to inform, educate, and encourage collaboration between managers, allocators, and service providers.

Best Third-Party Marketing Firm
Best Third-Party Marketing Firm


“We are thrilled to win this prestigious award. We would like to thank Hedgeweek for the recognition and the hedge fund industry for the votes,” said CEO Dan Sondhelm. “We also want to thank our clients for working with us, our strategic partners for their trust and collaboration, and our relationships - such as investors, intermediaries, and journalists - who want to learn about unique investment opportunities.”

“Sondhelm Partners is a well-deserved winner in the third-party marketing category,” said a Hedgeweek spokesperson. “Operating in a highly competitive space, Sondhelm has demonstrated real skill, judgement, and tenacity in representing client interests and asset raising during a tough time for the hedge fund space – this accolade is richly deserved.”

The competition among service providers was based on a nationwide survey of more than 500 investment fund managers and other key industry participants. Firms shortlisted in the Best Third-Party Marketing Category, in addition to Sondhelm Partners, included Crawford Ventures, Agecroft Partners, and Eureka Capital Partners.

Voting for the awards was conducted via an online poll of the Hedgeweek userbase. Participants were asked to make their choice among shortlisted firms in each category.

“Gone are the days where you build a hedge fund and investors will find you, especially if you are a better money manager than marketer,” said Sondhelm. “It is important to look the part of a serious hedge fund and do the right things consistently to get your story to the right investors.”

Winners of the Hedgeweek US Awards attended an exclusive ceremony and networking event at the University Club of New York City on October 27, 2022.

ABOUT SONDHELM PARTNERS

Sondhelm Partners helps asset managers worldwide who have good stories to tell and want to grow. We help hidden gem and name brand clients attract investors, strengthen credibility, and build brands. We have a track record of successfully raising billions of dollars of capital for clients from financial advisors, institutional investors, and other audiences. Our efforts have won multiple industry awards.

We work with a wide range of financial services clients including traditional retail and institutional asset managers such as mutual funds and ETFs; alternative asset managers such as hedge funds, private equity, credit, and real estate funds; wealth managers and RIAs; investment banks and research firms; fintech companies; industry service providers.

Leveraging our deep industry knowledge, experience, and relationships, we provide marketing, public relations, sales, and strategic partnership solutions.

Dan Sondhelm founded the boutique firm in 2016. Sondhelm frequently contributes to and interviews with the financial news media, such as FundFire, Ignites, Traditional Fund Intelligence, MFWire.com, Business Insider, Reuters, Nasdaq, Advisorpedia, among other publications, presents or moderates at industry conferences and webinars, and speaks on-site and virtually to industry boards of directors.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
For more information, please contact: Dan Sondhelm, CEO, Sondhelm Partners at 703-597-3863 or dan@sondhelmpartners.com.

Securities offered through Compass Securities Corporation member FINRA/SIPC 50 Braintree Hill Park, Suite 105, Braintree, MA 02184 (781) 535-6083 fax (781) 535-6084

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/573bd84f-e6a5-4dbf-8dd8-8ff42e5c7512
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85a3b59b-5569-4343-82e3-24a5a26dd1f7


Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fidelity National (FIS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.57% and 0.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Aurinia (AUPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 46.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • NKLA Stock Tumbles On Nikola EV Delivery Warning; Rivian, Lucid On Deck

    Nikola earnings easily beat estimates as EV deliveries rose but the startup warned on headwinds. NKLA stock plunged.

  • TENX: Agility Required to Unlock Considerable Upside

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TENX READ THE FULL TENX RESEARCH REPORT Update on Tenax Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will delay the start of its Phase III clinical trials for levosimendan and imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) until 2023, pending funding. The share price has been under pressure for some time and there is insufficient capitalization to

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.

  • Cummins (CMI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Cummins (CMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.22% and 5.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Chimera Investment (CIM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Chimera (CIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8% and 1.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1% and 19.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Great-West Lifeco reports third quarter 2022 results

    Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced its third quarter 2022 results. Net earnings of $688 million and base earnings1 of $688 million were down from $872 million and $870 million in the third quarter of 2021 respectively. Base and net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 included a net loss provision of $128 million after-tax for estimated claims resulting from the impact of Hurricane Ian.

  • Transocean (RIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Transocean (RIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 60% and 7.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 26.09% and 13.60%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?