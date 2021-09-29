U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.00
    +26.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,366.00
    +191.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,855.50
    +90.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.70
    +15.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.89
    -1.40 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.30
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4910
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,242.84
    -89.84 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.37
    -13.78 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Hedvig banks $45M to expand its millennial-focused insurance service in Europe

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Millennial consumers are emerging as a key demographic in the insurance market, and today a Swedish startup that's building a business catering specifically to their needs and priorities is announcing a round of funding to fuel its growth. Hedvig, a neo-insurer that provides property, travel, contents, and accident insurance geared to the lifestyles of younger adults -- it also has a "clumsiness" policy, and a portion of profits is donated to charity -- has raised $45 million in a Series B round of funding.

Anthemis -- a firm that specializes in fintech and insurance investments --led the round, with previous backers Cherry Ventures, Obvious Ventures and CommerzVentures participating, along with new backers Swedish Novax, Nineyards Equity, Jonas Kamprad and Mathias Kamprad. Valuation is not being disclosed, and this brings the total amount of funding in Hegvig to $68 million.

The company, based out of Stockholm, is also live in Norway and Denmark and it will use part of the funding to launch in its fourth (yet to be announced) country, outside of Scandinavia. Funds will also be used to continue expanding Hedvig's team and product.

The startup today has some 70,000 customers, with the majority of them under the age of 30, so the plan will be to continue building more products for them. In March of this year, Hedvig picked up an EU-wide insurance carrier license to gear up for that geographical and product growth.

"One of the reasons we transitioned into a full-stack carrier was to enable us to serve our members as they progress through life," said CEO and co-founder Lucas Carlsen. "This means we will definitely expand our offering in the future."

To give some context on its growth so far, when we covered Hedvig's August 2019 raise led by Obvious Ventures, it had 15,000 customers, meaning the startup's customer base has grown nearly 370% over the last two years. And Hedvig, like its target demographic, seems to thrive on virality: some 40% of its month-on-month growth comes from word of mouth.

Carlsen and his two co-founders Fredrik Fors and John Ardelius are all younger consumers themselves and built the platform initially around the concept of "nice" insurance, products that are easier and cheaper to buy, faster to use, and generally more attuned to what millennials want. Its first products were around insurance for rented or owned properties; these days, to speak to the wider remint, the homepage features a young man on a European city street doing an extended wheelie on his bike.

Insurance has undergone a big shift in recent years thanks to technology, the evolution of smartphone use, and changing consumer expectations. Taking a page from the world of fintech and using networks of APIs to provide a compelling mix of services to be able to focus more squarely on customer relationship and better user experience, there are now a number of insurance service providers in other markets like Marshmallow in the U.K. or Lemonade out of the U.S. building mobile-first, easier to use experiences for their customers, or those like YuLife and Ethos using technology to upend how insurance is presented to would-be buyers. But Carlsen contends that there is no one in Europe addressing the needs of, well, that free-wheeling cyclist.

"Hedvig is a premium proposition for a very demanding group of consumers, who expect stellar service and ultra-fast claims handling," Carlsen said. "We cover not only your home, but also your lifestyle through our 'clumsiness insurance' that covers all of your stuff with one policy, and reimburses you even for damages caused by your own sheer clumsiness -- a type of lifestyle insurance that does not exist in large parts of Europe today."

Many might assume that younger adults would be the last people to think of, let alone buy, insurance. They often have less money for discretionary purchases, they may not own properties, and the assumption is that younger people simply feel more invincible. In fact, it seems that the opposite may be the case if you pitch the product more specifically to those younger users' lifestyles and their values as consumers.

"[Our] insurance experience made us a cult brand in just a few years," Carlsen said, adding that about 40% of our growth is organic or through word-of-mouth. "We now look forward to taking our proposition to markets where insurance is an even more painful experience than in the Nordics." In addition to its customer service and insurance offerings, Hedvig also has worked in a social good angle. Its business model is based on taking a 25% cut of the premium a customer pays. Hedvig said that the rest goes into "a common claims pool for whenever a Hedvig member needs help." Whatever is left over from that and the end of the year -- if there’s anything left in the common claims pool) at the end of the year -- is then donated to charity.

Over time, it sounds like it's likely that Hedvig will look to expand to other demographics. "It’s not surprising that it’s the on-demand younger generation that appreciates our dedication to service and ultra-fast claims handling," he continued. "With that said, we can clearly see how others want to join in with house insurance being our fastest growing segment."

Ruth Foxe Blader, a partner at Anthemis, and Matthew Jones, an MD at the firm, co-led this investment. It's notable that Blader, when at AllianzX, also led an investment in Lemonade. Jones, meanwhile, is taking a board seat with this round.

“The Hedvig team has a truly unique mix of talent and skills in technology, design and insurance. The combination of their creativity and customer empathy gives them an advantage that will be difficult for others to follow. Insurance is exciting again!” he said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway Exp

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Why Gogo Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) soared 37.6% on Tuesday after the provider of broadband connectivity services for the aviation market boosted its long-term financial forecast. The air travel industry is recovering from its coronavirus-related plunge -- and Gogo is poised to benefit. Gogo, in turn, is enjoying record equipment sales.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • China Evergrande to sell $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Scrambling to avoid defaulting on its debts, cash-strapped China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) stake in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company. Shengjing Bank, one of the main lenders to Evergrande, had demanded that all net proceeds from the disposal be used to settle the financial liabilities of the property developer due to the lender, Evergrande said in an exchange filing. That requirement suggests that Evergrande, which missed a bond interest payment last week, will be unable to use the funds for other purposes such as another interest payment to offshore bondholders of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • I lost everything during the 2008 crash. I didn’t have a car for 7 years, and I was homeless. I’m still worried

    It sounds like you may need a third party — a financial adviser or financial therapist — to show you on paper that you can afford to live within your means for many years to come. Having a worthy financial goal will give you something solid to focus on, instead of a blank canvas of what could happen in the future.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after tech-led selloff

    Stock futures opened flat to slightly higher Tuesday evening after a tech-led selloff during the regular trading day. Concerns over rising Treasury yields and sparring among Washington lawmakers over the debt ceiling and government funding weighed heavily on equities.

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Sells Off Amid Yellen Default Warning; Growth Stocks On Track For Worst Week Since Coronavirus Crash

    The market rally suffered a damaging sell-off. Growth stocks are headed for their worst week since the coronavirus crash.

  • What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

    September 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the United States likely will default on its debt.

  • Should I Avoid Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement

    If you own a home, chances are your net worth has shot up in the last year. Skyrocketing home prices caused by a pandemic-fueled real estate frenzy have led to a scenario where homeowners in the U.S. are sitting on … Continue reading → The post Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Stocks Hammered By Regulations That Keep On Coming

    China stocks have been hit hard as Chinese authorities continue to issue new antitrust and antimonopoly laws with no end in sight.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Kirkland Lake Gold Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Investors aren't happy with Kirkland Lake's proposed merger with Agnico Eagle Mines, but are they overlooking potential benefits?