On heels of IBM partnership, Celonis announces one with ServiceNow

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Celonis, the late stage processing mining startup with a gaudy $11 billion valuation, announced a new partnership today, this one with ServiceNow.

Celonis co-founder and CEO Alexander Rinke says that he and ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott go back a long way together, and that working together should provide big benefits for the two companies."With ServiceNow, we can both increase the benefits that customers receive, ensure we’re helping businesses modernize their underlying processes and the systems those processes run on," he said.

The two companies will be working together to combine the ServiceNow low-code workflow automation tool it announced in March with Celonis' process mining tooling. Dave Wright, Chief Innovation Officer at ServiceNow says that by bringing together Celonis’ process execution expertise with ServiceNow’s automation, machine learning, robotic process automation and low-code app development capabilities, they can improve workflow for their mutual customers.

No code, workflow and RPA line up for their automation moment

"This is about helping customers more deeply understand how work moves across the enterprise and applying those insights to accelerate digital innovation and predict how to make work better," Wright said.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of a similar agreement with IBM announced in April, and gives the company another large organization to help it sell its software. Rinke says that the three companies can actually work together.

"This partnership is designed to benefit all of our customers and strategic partners including IBM Global Business Services (GBS). IBM GBS has experience with both ServiceNow and Celonis and could now combine both platforms to deliver much more rapid and substantial transformation of enterprise processes," he said.

These big companies and investors see something here, and it's a company that builds process mining software to help customers understand how work flows through their organizations, and from there how to make it more efficient through automation. Working together with these larger organizations should help drive Celonis' business growth, while giving these larger public companies access to some sophisticated software that they can combine with software and services they are already offering.

ServiceNow has also been moving into automation in a big way in the last year announcing a number of moves to accelerate this shift. That included acquiring RPA vendor Intellibot and announcing no-code workflow building tools in March.

The $11 billion valuation came in June when Celonis announced a $1 billion Series D.

    We last reviewed ServiceNow Inc. back on April 7 here. The shares reached our $550 target but suffered a decline in May before recovering and reaching our $614 objective. How do the charts look today? In the updated daily bar chart of NOW, below, we can see that the shares reached the $680 level before pulling back.

    U.S. technology platform ServiceNow is entering into a strategic partnership with German software company Celonis to help customers identify workflow processes that can be automated, the two companies said on Wednesday. The partnership includes ServiceNow making an unspecified investment in Celonis and will combine ServiceNow's workflow platform with the execution management system of Celonis that crunches data to tackle problems and automate decision making. Co-Chief Executive Alexander Rinke, who co-founded Celonis with fellow students from the Technical University of Munich in 2011, told Reuters the partners would be launching joint products as early as the first half of 2022.

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: Palihapitiya on SPACs, inside Rivian's IPO, BaaS pros talk shop

    Each of them has cracked the code that grants access to capital and influential social networks, but I also wanted to learn about how they approached leadership and management, hear some of their strategies for building confidence and find out whether generic best practices for startup success applied to their lived experiences. Startups have lots of options when it comes to fundraising, with “ample capital, a focus on distributed investing [and] more first-check investors than ever before,” Natasha Mascarenhas writes. At TechCrunch Disrupt, Harlem Capital’s Henri Pierre-Jacques and BBG Ventures’ Nisha Dua explained how founders should allocate recently raised dollars in today’s environment.

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just unveiled a wide range of new products at its annual hardware event on Sept. 28. Let's examine these new devices and see how they could help Amazon challenge five very different companies. Amazon and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google currently lead the U.S. smart speaker market.

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing intellectual property to customers and rivals. The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy, set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision.

    The price of meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has doubled in the last few days following reports of a huge whale purchase.

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Apple will be hit with an EU antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology, people familiar with the matter said, a move that puts it at risk of a possible hefty fine and could force it to open its mobile payment system to rivals. The iPhone maker has been in European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crosshairs since June last year when she launched an investigation into Apple Pay. Preliminary concerns were Apple's NFC chip which enables tap-and-go payments on iPhones, its terms and conditions on how mobile payment service Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites, and the company's refusal to allow rivals access to the payment system.

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

    Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, has expanded its multi-year commercial partnership with Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the world's largest RF filter manufacturer, for the development of 5G XBAR® RF filters.

    A contract worker has won a $137 million jury award over workplace racism against Tesla Inc, raising pressure on the electric vehicle maker whose shareholders will vote on Thursday on a proposal to review how it addresses similar complaints for full-time employees. The nonbinding shareholder resolution asks Tesla's board to study the impact of the company's current use of mandatory arbitration to resolve complaints of harassment and discrimination in its workplace. Tesla opposes the plan.

    Leasing a ship can cost millions per month, making it an option only for the retailers with the biggest financial resources

    The authorization could boost availability of the diagnostic tests, which had been in short supply in recent weeks.

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

    Prices of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, eased 0.2% to $82.4 a barrel after shooting past the $80-a-barrel mark Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate was down 0.3% to $78.6 a barrel. This contrasted with another major spike of the benchmark Dutch natural-gas price, whose price was up 16% to around €135 ($156) per megawatt-hour (MWh.) after reaching more than 160 per MWh in early trading.

    If the court finds the shares were not lawfully obtained, the plaintiff is seeking to block the acquisition altogether.

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude supplies and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a growing global natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansFutures in New Y

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

    COVID-19 has impacted Americans in many different ways. And while some workers say that the pandemic has caused them to delay retirement, a study from Northwestern Mutual shows that younger people want to retire earlier. If you are planning to retire … Continue reading → The post For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.