Heesen Motor Yacht “OCTOPUSSY” Sold

Victory Marine Holdings
·3 min read
$VMHG - Heesen Motor Yacht “OCTOPUSSY” Sold

MIAMI, FL , Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Marine Holdings (OTC Pink: VMHG) is proud to announce the sale of “OCTOPUSSY”.

The ultra-fast 43.58 meter Heesen motor yacht Octopussy, listed for sale by Chris Callahan from Moran Yacht & Ship, has been sold with Orlando Hernandez at Victory Yacht Sales introducing the buyer.

Built-in aluminum by Dutch yard Heesen to a design by Gerhard Gilgenast, she was commissioned by American entrepreneur John Staluppi with the aim of breaking through the 50-knot barrier. Delivered in 1988, she top out at 53.17 knots, becoming the fastest superyacht in the world.

Octopussy was later refitted and lengthened to provide even more room for its guess and owner, Octopussy can now easily reach a cruising speed of 25 knots while holding the ability to reach a top speed of 32 knots. Power comes via triple 3,500hp MTU diesel engines linked to three KaMeWa water jets.

In her latest refit in 2015 a luxurious interior by Art-Line comfortably accommodates 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite, two doubles and a twin, all with Samsung Smart television screens, an entertainment center, and full en-suite bathroom facilities.

A standout feature is her vast main saloon decorated in vibrant colors, seating on couches and occasional chairs, a bar, and an entertainment center including a 55-inch Samsung television screen. Forward is a formal dining area with seating for 12 guests. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open fully to the main deck aft, offering all the facilities for al fresco dining in comfort.

She is a great charter platform, and I could not think of a better Bahamas boat. She has a shallow draft, so you can go right up to the beach. With her speed, you can cover a lot of ground islands hopping, getting there and back quickly.

Octopussy will be joining the charter market in the weeks to come, she will be based in Miami, Fl to serve South Florida, Bahamas, and The Caribbean.

Octopussy was asking $3,995,000.00

About Victory Marine Holdings

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC Pink: VMHG), is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our clients a one-stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation, and accessories. To view our inventory, please visit https://www.victoryyachts.com/

Forward-Looking Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact Information:

Orlando Hernandez

Victory Marine Holdings

www.VictoryYachts.com

(800) 317-2441

