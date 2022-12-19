U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.50
    -1.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,021.96
    +101.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,647.17
    -58.24 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.76
    -12.66 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +1.45 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5770
    +0.0950 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5650
    -0.1140 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,738.51
    +31.46 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.95
    +0.55 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.22
    +42.10 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Hefty® Helps You Subtly Secure Party Leftovers with New Scarf

·3 min read

This winter, wear the limited-edition Snack Scarf to your gatherings and store leftovers on the sly with hidden Hefty® Slider storage bag pockets.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for festive parties, and while the best part of the night is filling up on delicious appetizers, dinners, and desserts, the worst part is having to leave your favorite foods behind. To make sure you don't leave empty-handed, this year, Hefty® is unveiling the Snack Scarf: a scarf you can fill with your favorite party leftovers on the sly thanks to hidden pockets with Hefty® slider storage bags.

While we'd all like to take home our favorite snacks from our holiday parties, it can be awkward to ask the host for a leftover bag or fumble with a to-go container. Enter the Hefty Snack Scarf: keeps you warm and helps keep your food fresh!

This December 21st at 10am EST, you can visit HeftySnackScarf.com to purchase your own limited-edition Hefty® Snack Scarf. With the Snack Scarf, party guests everywhere can be protected from the blustery winter air while also stocking up on their favorite treats to keep the party going long after they've said good night to their hosts.

No matter the occasion, you can surreptitiously fill your scarf with your favorite party foods to take home, and the extra-secure slider seal will preserve the freshness and flavor—just listen for the Clicks Closed sound to know that your slider storage bag is sealed and your food secured!

"We know the end of the year is prime party time, but these gatherings aren't always conducive to sharing leftovers with family and friends," said Brian Lutz, Senior Brand Manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. "This year, we wanted to make sure that people could enjoy their favorite foods both at their parties and later at home with the Hefty® Snack Scarf!"

The Hefty® Snack Scarf is available in two sizes: quart and gallon. The Quart Snack Scarf is a classic-sized scarf with a hidden Hefty® quart slider storage bag for stowing away small bites like wings and sliders. The Gallon Scarf is a blanket style scarf with a gallon storage slider bag embedded in a hidden pocket…perfect for stocking up on everything from the main course to the unfinished dessert tray!

Each scarf is available for $2.78—the same price as a box of Hefty® slider storage bags—in a stylish plaid design, and each will come with a box of slider storage bags. These bags are strong and durable enough to hold even the heaviest foods, and with their extra strong seal, you know your food will stay nice and fresh…even when it's inside your Snack Scarf.

The Hefty® Snack Scarf will be available starting this December 21st on a first come first served basis. There are limited quantities available, so hurry to get your own before they are all gone!

For more information, and to purchase the Hefty® Snack Scarf, visit HeftySnackScarf.com. You can also visit us at Hefty.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Reynolds Consumer Products
Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of quality household essentials that have been trusted for generations. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help with preparation, cooking, cleanup and storage. The Hefty® brand is best known for strong, dependable waste bags, available in the U.S. at mass merchants, grocers and other retail stores nationwide. For more information on Hefty® brand products, visit Hefty.com. For more information on the company, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com

Hefty is keeping you warm and helping to keep your leftovers fresh with the new Snack Scarf
Hefty is keeping you warm and helping to keep your leftovers fresh with the new Snack Scarf
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hefty-helps-you-subtly-secure-party-leftovers-with-new-scarf-301706180.html

SOURCE Hefty

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Users Vote for Musk to Step Down. He Says There Is ‘No Successor.’

    Twitter users have voted for the platform’s CEO and new owner Elon Musk to step down, after he posted a poll on whether he should stay on as head of the company and promised to abide by the results. The poll appeared after Twitter said Sunday it will ban posts with links to other social media platforms and will suspend accounts that direct people to other platforms. Musk has previously said he intends to search for someone to replace him as CEO of Twitter “over time”.

  • Musk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward Yes

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Twitter Inc., is asking users whether he should step down as head of the social media site.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongWith the poll set to end at about 6:20 a.m. in Ne

  • Elon Musk Defines 2 Criteria For the New CEO of Twitter

    The billionaire and new owner of the social network is ready to give up the job of CEO after many controversies.

  • 'Avatar' sequel misses estimates, but theater executives not concerned: 'Moviegoers are waiting'

    "Avatar: The Way of Water" delivered director James Cameron his first $100 million opening weekend — but missed industry expectations of $170 million-plus.

  • Elon Musk Orchestrates His Exit As Twitter CEO

    The billionaire has caused many controversies less than two months after taking control of the microblogging website.

  • ‘Avatar’ sequel underperforms expectations in opening weekend

    “Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend.

  • Disney Movie Franchise May Make a Controversial Move

    Walt Disney has produced countless films, and in retrospect some films are definitely a bit controversial especially in today's world. Disney's animated film "Peter Pan" that was released in 1953 portrayed Native Americans in a negative light, and people thought that the 1995 "Pocahontas" might help bring levity to Disney's portrayal of Native Americans, however both films are still well loved by many. The animated film "Dumbo" was released in 1941, and of course, there is a controversial scene for the children's movie.

  • Tech titan John Carmack leaves Meta as doubts swirl about Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse push

    Comments like "we constantly self-sabotage and squander effort" in his exit letter will do little to reassure nervous Meta investors.

  • Jeremy Clarkson 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' over Duchess of Sussex column

    Jeremy Clarkson has said he is "horrified to have caused so much hurt" after suggesting that the Duchess of Sussex be paraded through the streets naked and have excrement thrown at her.

  • Disney’s ‘Avatar 2’ Brings In $134 Million in Domestic Opening

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Avatar: The Way of Water generated $134 million in US and Canadian theaters in its debut weekend, results that fell short of some estimates for one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not B

  • Queen Camilla's Christmas Lunch Invite List Included Several Royal Experts Who Are 'Openly Hostile' Toward Meghan Markle

    Meghan Markle is finding out very quickly where her in-laws stand after she and Prince Harry revealed some of the shady media practices used by the palace in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. This week, Queen Camilla hosted a Christmas lunch that included Duchess of Sussex’s enemies, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson. It’s astonishing […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Efforts Are Full of ‘Self-Sabotage,’ Says John Carmack After Resignation

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the metaverse may have just suffered a big setback. On Friday, John Carmack announced he has resigned his position as consulting CTO for Reality Labs, the division where projects related to metaverse—including virtual reality and augmented reality—reside at Meta (ticker: META). In a post on Facebook, the executive criticized Meta’s inefficiency and organizational bureaucracy, adding he was “pretty frustrated” by how things worked at Meta and Facebook.

  • Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Previews the Sarah/Beth Face-Off That We've Been Dying For: 'I'm Coming For Her!'

    From the moment that Yellowstone introduced Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, viewers have been eagerly anticipating a showdown between Market Equities’ slinky shark and Kelly Reilly’s Beth, the not-so-secret weapon of the Dutton family. And it’s a-comin’, Olivieri tells TVLine. In fact, we’ll have to wait “not long at all. [It’s] pretty soon.” The 1883 […]

  • SZA is getting so much praise after appearing to admit she's had a BBL

    Singer SZA recently sang two revealing lyrics, that appear to suggest she's had a BBL – and fans are praising her transparency on social media, sparking a...

  • Musk launches poll on whether he should quit Twitter

    STORY: Elon Musk asked Twitter users on Sunday if he should step down as CEO of the social media site...In a poll launched on the platform, he asked: "Should I step down as head...? I will abide by the results".However, replying to one Twitter user's comment over who would then take the reins...... Musk said: "There is no successor."The billionaire, who also runs Tesla and Space X, bought Twitter in October.This latest poll comes after Twitter announced a policy update on Sunday.The company said it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media platforms and content that contains links or usernames.But cross-content posting from other sites will still be allowed.The new measure would impact content from platforms like Facebook, Mastodon, Truth Social and Tribel.Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in social media platform Nostr, replied to the Twitter support post with one word: "Why?".The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter since Musk took over, including the firing of top management and indecision over how much to charge for Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue.On Friday, he reinstated several journalists' Twitter accounts he had suspended for allegedly sharing location data about him.

  • 12 Times Celebrities Revealed Things In 2022 That Had Our Jaw On The Floor

    From Joshua Bassett's near-death experience to Kelly Ripa's mid-intercourse health crisis, we learned a lot this year.View Entire Post ›

  • Erin Napier Forced to Respond to Comments After Controversial 'Home Town' Moment

    Erin Napier had to respond to fans about her living! The inviting space was left out of the Home Town episode featuring her new Mississippi house.

  • Why Harry and Meghan’s $100m deal is a win for Netflix

    All sorts of questions are thrown up by the Harry & Meghan documentary – was anyone banned from anything? Which lies were told? Who leaked what and to whom? Will Archie find his way through the cornfield maze? And is this documentary worth the money for Netflix?

  • Kylie Jenner Wore a Latex Dress to Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah

    Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian wore the tiniest baby tee.

  • Elizabeth Hurley Got Dragged into the Royal Conversation With a Rumor About Prince Harry's Sex Life

    Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already drawing lots of attention — particularly to his sex life. There is reportedly a section where he talks about losing his virginity as a teen, and that’s where Elizabeth Hurley came into the conversation. The book comes out on Jan. 10, 2023, and […]