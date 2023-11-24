HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at HEICO (NYSE:HEI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on HEICO is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$576m ÷ (US$5.5b - US$479m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, HEICO has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured HEICO's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at HEICO doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On HEICO's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for HEICO. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 107% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

