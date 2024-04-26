Heidelberg Pharma First Quarter 2024 Earnings: €0.10 loss per share (vs €0.14 loss in 1Q 2023)

Heidelberg Pharma (ETR:HPHA) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €1.86m (down 10% from 1Q 2023).

Net loss: €4.49m (loss narrowed by 32% from 1Q 2023).

€0.10 loss per share (improved from €0.14 loss in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Heidelberg Pharma Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 26% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 18% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Germany.

The company's shares are up 2.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Heidelberg Pharma is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

