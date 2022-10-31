U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Heidi Abrahamse Recognized with Basic PDT Research Excellence Award by the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association
·2 min read
Heidi Abrahamse

Photo of Professor Heidi Abrahamse, recipient of the 2022 PDT Research Excellence Award
Photo of Professor Heidi Abrahamse, recipient of the 2022 PDT Research Excellence Award

NANCY, France, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is pleased to announce that Professor Heidi Abrahamse, Director of the Laser Research Centre, University of Johannesburg, is the recipient of the 2022 Basic PDT Research Excellence Award. The Basic PDT Research Excellence Award recognizes the significant career contributions of Professor Abrahamse which have advanced PDT development and access in South Africa for LMIC nations.

Prof Abrahamse was one of very few researchers that established and initiated basic research in Photodynamic therapy in South Africa. She has been motivated to advance PDT in South Africa as South Africans, who are faced with a quadruple burden of disease, are especially vulnerable to cancers. Her research and accessibility efforts have influenced public sector support for PDT as the South African Department of Science and Technology has identified ‘Biophotonics in Health’ as a major area of focus and investment, through the “the photonics initiative of South Africa initiative (PISA)”.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1950s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government, and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

The next IPA World Congress will be held on July 10-15th, 2023 in Tampere, Finland.

For further informationipasecretary@internationalphotodynamic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f1785a1-a64e-482c-a008-0226644cfd2a



