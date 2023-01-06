U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,846.29
    +38.19 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,254.06
    +323.98 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,383.49
    +78.24 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.47
    +10.28 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.49
    +0.82 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.70
    +20.10 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.52 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    +0.0053 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6710
    -0.0490 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1983
    +0.0072 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8340
    -0.5580 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,777.20
    -84.15 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.94
    -0.62 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,676.65
    +43.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Heidrick & Struggles Announces Investment in Latin America to Enhance Executive Search and Leadership Consulting Services in the Region

·2 min read

Firm Opens Bogota office to support clients in Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, and Central America

BOGOTA, Colombia, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced the opening of an office in Colombia to support enhanced operations in the region.

Heidrick &amp; Struggles Logo (PRNewsFoto/Heidrick &amp; Struggles) (PRNewsfoto/Heidrick &amp; Struggles)
Heidrick & Struggles Logo (PRNewsFoto/Heidrick & Struggles) (PRNewsfoto/Heidrick & Struggles)

The new office, located in Bogotá, will be led by Roberto Hall and supported by four key consultants with a wide range of expertise across all of the firm's existing sectors. The expansion aligns with Heidrick & Struggles' strategy to expand its footprint in Latin America by providing clients with a local experience that allows for more collaboration and operational efficiencies.

"For nearly 70 years, we have provided our clients with diversified solutions to help build strong leadership teams globally and our expanded presence in Latin America signals our commitment to bring solutions that support our clients' strategic growth in the region," said Tom Murray, Global Managing Partner of Executive Search. "Our presence reflects the increasing demand for innovative talent and leadership counsel in Central and South America, and with our depth and breadth of executive search experience, we will better assist Latin American organizations.

"We are committed to serving our clients across the region and opening an office in Colombia was the ideal opportunity to address the significant demand for in-country and multinational executives in the region and Central America," said Roberto Hall, leader of the Colombia office.

Colombia joins Brazil and Mexico amongst Latin American countries where Heidrick & Struggles has a presence. In addition to Colombia, the Bogota office will serve clients in Ecuador, Panama, and Central America.

More information about Heidrick & Struggles in Colombia can be found at https://www.heidrick.com/en/offices/bogota

Heidrick & Struggles Colombia Office Location:
Calle 113 # 7 - 21 Teleport
Torre A, Oficina 505
Bogotá, Colombia

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Bianca Wilson, bwilson@heidrick.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-announces-investment-in-latin-america-to-enhance-executive-search-and-leadership-consulting-services-in-the-region-301715516.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax

    Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Should You Sell Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 3.8% (net of all fees and expenses) for the full year. It outperformed its benchmark, Barclays High-Yield Bond Index, by 15.2%. […]

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% across the stretch and is off 35% from its high. While macroeconomic headwinds and concerns about the potential for a prolonged downturn have caused the market to turn its back on growth stocks, there are many promising companies out there that will go on to enjoy sunnier days. Given this importance of being able to draw from a wide range of information, it might come as a surprise to hear that organizations can't natively combine information generated on Amazon's, Microsoft's, and Alphabet's respective cloud-infrastructure services.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Cathie Wood Sells 99% of Silvergate Stake as Customers Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Cathie Wood’s funds sold virtually all of its shares in Silvergate Capital Corp. after the cryptocurrency-focused bank announced that it was forced to sell assets at a steep loss as customers pulled out most of their deposits during the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arm

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Cigna (CI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $304.19, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Flying High

    Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock rallied hard during Thursday's trading session while most growth stocks were selling off. In the video below, I explain why the stock is flying high. I also share a brief background of Novocure and look at a chart to tell you where the stock could be headed next.

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Cano Health, Inc.'s ( NYSE:CANO ) business as it appears the company may...

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • Tesla stock sinks toward 2 1/2-year low after China price cuts, dragging Nio, XPeng and Li down with it

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) took a dive in premarket trading Friday, after the electric vehicle maker cut prices in China again, which also weighed heavily on rival China-based EV makers.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023

    The tech industry has long been known for its wealth of growth stocks, making the start of 2023 an excellent time to pick some up for a bargain. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have experienced steep stock declines over the last year. Here are two growth stocks to buy hand over fist in 2023 after last year's tech sell-off.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • Costco same-store sales, total comparable sales increase in December

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Costco following December sales.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.94, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day.

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP

    APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.