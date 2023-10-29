Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will pay a dividend of $0.15 on the 21st of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Heidrick & Struggles International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Heidrick & Struggles International's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 10.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Heidrick & Struggles International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.52 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.4% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Heidrick & Struggles International has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. Heidrick & Struggles International definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Heidrick & Struggles International's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Heidrick & Struggles International is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Heidrick & Struggles International that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Heidrick & Struggles International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

