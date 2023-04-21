Heidrick & Struggles Welcomes Two New Consultants in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one principal to its Executive Search business and one partner to its Heidrick Consulting business in Asia Pacific in March 2023.

Maggie Mao joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Beijing office. As a member of the Financial Services Practice, she brings more than 15 years of experience in government, financial services, and executive search in China, and specializes in senior-level searches in asset management, banking, lending, and private equity. Previously, Maggie was a consultant with a boutique search firm, focusing primarily on investment banking and asset management, and earlier, she served in the Beijing municipal government.

"Maggie's regional expertise and extensive experience in Chinese financial services are tremendous assets to our clients as they navigate today's dynamic marketplace conditions," said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Pankaj Gupta joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the New Delhi office as part of the Heidrick Consulting business. He is a seasoned business leader in technology and consulting and has experience building and growing startups and large-scale businesses. Previously, Pankaj was a director of strategy at Google and has been a startup CEO and co-founder in the education and wellness technology fields. He started his career as a consultant at McKinsey.

"Pankaj will be a valued resource for our clients seeking new ways to transform their culture and accelerate their performance in an ever-changing economic environment," said Markus Wiesner, Regional Managing Partner, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Emerging Markets, Heidrick Consulting.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

