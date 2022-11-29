U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

Heifer USA Announces Launch of Regenerative Agriculture Center

·2 min read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heifer USA, the U.S.-based arm of Heifer International, announced the launch of the Heifer Ranch Center for Regenerative Agriculture, highlighting Heifer's commitment to assist small-scale farmers in adopting science-based, environmentally friendly and climate-smart practices. The 1200-acre working ranch in Perryville, Arkansas, is 45 minutes from Heifer International's primary headquarters in Little Rock.

Heifer International Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Heifer International)
Heifer International Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Heifer International)

Heifer USA trains small-scale farmers in the United States in practices that help generate healthier land bases and economically viable farms, while connecting farmers to new markets that enable them to earn a living. Central to this effort is the promotion of regenerative farming, which mitigates drought, sequesters carbon and increases ecosystem biodiversity.

Donna Kilpatrick, Director of the Center, said, "Every practice we follow at the [Heifer] Ranch, and every practice we teach farmers, is based upon the principles of soil health and how we can restart nature's cycles by working with it instead of against it." Heifer USA measures and tracks its environmental impacts at Heifer Ranch and on partner farms to verify progress in fulfilling this mission.

The Heifer Ranch Center for Regenerative Agriculture will also leverage its status as a Network Hub for the Savory Institute, a world leader in regenerative practices. The Ranch serves as a research, education, training and demonstration site for the Institute, making Heifer USA instrumental in expanding the practice of regenerative agriculture to help meet U.S. climate commitments and thereby help address climate change.

A key objective of the regenerative methods promoted by Heifer is to rebuild soil organic matter and restore soil biodiversity through practices such as: holistic planned grazing; planned rest; and the use of cover crops to keep armor on the soil, provide diverse forage for livestock and increase biological activity below the soil surface.

ABOUT HEIFER INTERNATIONAL

Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 39 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. Working with rural communities in 21 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, Heifer International supports farmers and local food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For information, visit https://www.heifer.org.

