Heightened Urbanization to Drive Geocells Market to Significant Growth during 2021-2031 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The US is expected to remain the dominant geocells market across North America. Leveraging artificial intelligence is expected to be a major influencing trend prevailing across the US geocells market in forthcoming years. Over the years, UK improper farming practices have induced major soil erosion and watercourses pollution, putting the entire £ 8 billion farming industry at risk

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geocells market is predicted to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Elevated demand for geocells from the construction and infrastructure sector is a primer driver of market growth. Rising number of transportation infrastructure projects from densely populated and growing economic regions like India and China are likely to foster growth for the target.

Increasing emphasis on going green and environmental preservation in recent years are driving the demand for sustainable living solutions. In addition, demand for incorporation of lightweight materials is also anticipated to increase in the coming years. Consequently, demand for geocells is expected to expand over the forecast period.

Growing population coupled with migration of people from rural areas as well as a growing desire for urban living has increased the pace of urbanization. This, in turn, further propels the demand for geocells, especially from the construction sector. Again, as per the World Bank estimates, expansion of urban land consumption outpaces population growth by as much as 50%, which is expected to add 1.2 million km2 of new urban built up area.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-372

As a result, most countries are increasing their investments in developing transportation, housing, water supply systems, and power distribution networks among other several construction and infrastructure projects. All these factors, along with the growing spending on digital infrastructure is expected to promote growth for geocells market.

Sustainable development goals and concepts such as green roofs and hydroponics are also likely to propel the use of geocells as they help to balance the weight across building structures. Moreover, geocells in agriculture also positively influences the market.

“Rising adoption of geocells in varied construction activities due to urbanization as well as the product’s utilization in agriculture is likely to supplement the market growth of geocells over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Rising food demands to foster market prospects over the forecast period.

  • Geotechnical projects to push market growth in the U.S.

  • Geocells market in the U.K. is propelled by soil erosion prevention efforts.

  • Geocells market in Germany is predicted to offer many lucrative opportunities.

  • By material, HDPE is leading the market growth

  • By application, earth reinforcement segment is likely to dominate the market.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-372

Competitive Landscape 

Presto Geosystems, Polymer Group Inc., TMP Geosynthetics, Armtec Infrastructure Inc., Strata Systems Inc., PRS Mediterranean Ltd., Maccaferri S.p.A., ACE Geosynthetics, Miakom Group, Wall Tag Pte. Ltd., Tensar International Ltd., Tencate Geosynthetics, Admir Technologies, Polyfabrics Australasia Pty Ltd., Low & Bonar, ABG Geosynthetics, Huifeng Geosynthetics, SABK International, Wrekin Products Ltd., CeTeau Group, and others are some of the major players in the geocells market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are concentrating on product development and expansion along with investing in research and development activities for the expansion of their product portfolio. These organizations are keen on penetrating emerging markets by undertaking long-term construction and stabilization projects.

More Insights into the Geocells Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global geocells market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2020 and forecast statistics for the period 2021 to 2031. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on material type (HDPE, PP, polyester, other polymeric alloys), application (slope protection, earth reinforcement, load support, tree root protection, channel protection), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the geocells market in the U.S. is expected to shoe remarkable growth over the assessment period. The US will dominate the market in North America owing to the expanding commercial construction activities. The use of geocells in geotechnical projects will also further the market growth in this region.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-372

Soil erosion prevention efforts are likely to be primary driver for the geocell market in the U.K. Poor farming and land management techniques have largely contributed to increasing soil erosion and destruction. The use of geocell helps stabilize the soil and prevents soil erosion. Thus fueling the demand in the U.K.

Apart from the U.K and the U.S., India, China and Germany are some of the regions with notable future prospects for the geocells market.

Based on segmentation, the high density polyethylene (HDPE) segment is expected to account for about 70% of the market revenue while earth reinforcement application is predicted to gain traction over the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

By Application

  • Slope Protection

  • Earth Reinforcement

  • Load Support

  • Tree Root Protection

  • Channel Protection

By Material Type

  • HDPE

  • PP

  • Polyester

  • Other Polymeric Alloys

By Region

  • North America (US & Canada)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America)

  • Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain & Rest of WE)

  • Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & Rest of Eastern Europe)

  • APEJ (ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, India, China & Rest of APEJ)

  • Japan

  • MEA (Northern Africa, Turkey, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

4. Market Overview

  4.1. Introduction

      4.1.1. Market Definition

      4.1.2. Market Segmentation

  4.2. Construction Industry Overview

  4.3. Market Dynamics

      4.3.1. Drivers

      4.3.2. Restraints

  4.4. Global Geocells Market Forecast

      4.4.1. Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth

      4.4.2. Market Size Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth

  4.5. Geocells – Pricing Analysis

  4.6. Market Trends

To be continued…!

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

Fire Retardant Coatings Market Size: The fire retardant coatings market is likely to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 9.17 Bn in 2032, from US$ 4.83 Bn in 2021.

Aluminium Chloride Market Share: Global aluminium chloride demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 873.2 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% to be valued at US$ 1,317.6 Million from 2022 to 2032.

2-EH Market Demand: Over this projection period, the 2-EH market share is estimated to reach a net worth of US$ 12 Billion by 2032 by improving from the current valuation of US$ 6.3 Billion in the year 2022.

Aluminum Market Growth: Global aluminum market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 155,352.44 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%to be valued at US$ 283,506.6 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Industrial Oil Market Value: Sales of industrial oil are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 3.6% and are expected to top a valuation of US$ 90,491.1 Mn by 2032.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Sale: The global drag reducing agent market is estimated to total US$ 937.3 Mn by 2029, in comparison to the US$ 597.2 Mn registered in 2021.

Transformer Oil Market Analysis Forecast: The global transformer oil market to reach a value of US$ 4,021.7 Mn in 2022. Sales prospects of transformer oil are expected to witness a healthy growth at a CAGR of 8.0%, topping a valuation of US$ 8,703.2 Mn by 2032.

Advanced Ceramics Market Type: Global advanced ceramics market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 62,341.6 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%to be valued at US$ 105,483.4 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Oil Market Outlook: The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.7% from 2022 to 2032 and is likely to be valued at US$ 68,279.6 Mn by 2032.

Europe Silica Sand for Glass Making Market Trends: Europe silica sand for glass making market was valued at US$ 1.0 Bn in 2021 and the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Visit for more info @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/06/17/2464500/0/en/Geosynthetics-Market-is-projected-to-grow-year-on-year-by-10-16-reaching-US-13-67-Bn-in-2022-Future-Market-Insights-Inc.html

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/geocells-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


