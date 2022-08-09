U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,122.65
    -17.41 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,776.25
    -56.29 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,493.93
    -150.53 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.59
    -33.62 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.61
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0211
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1200
    +0.1470 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,065.16
    -847.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.33
    -22.02 (-3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at Solar Power International (SPI)

Heilind Electronics
·1 min read

Heilind joins North America’s largest solar trade show in Anaheim, California

Heilind exhibiting at SPI 2022

Heilind Electronics will be exhibiting at Solar Power International in Anaheim from September 20 through 22.
Heilind Electronics will be exhibiting at Solar Power International in Anaheim from September 20 through 22.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WILMINGTON, Mass. -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be an exhibitor at this year’s Solar Power International (SPI) ― the largest event focusing on solar, smart energy, and energy storage in North America. At the show, Heilind will be displaying a variety of components from leading solar product manufacturers 3M, Amphenol, Burndy, Eaton, HARTING, HellermannTyton, Heyco, Mersen, Molex, Panduit, Staubli, TE Connectivity, and WAGO.

“Heilind is very much looking forward to being back on the floor at SPI,” said Mark Ferris, Supplier Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. “As a prominent electronic components distributor for the solar and alternative energy industries, we always look forward to meeting with new and existing customers. This year, we are excited to be introducing several new technologies for the PV solar, EV, and other growing markets.”

Heilind Electronics works with companies of all sizes, from startups to large multinational OEMs. The company will have representatives at booth #1480 for the duration of the exhibition, which will be held from September 20 through September 22 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

Attachment

CONTACT: David Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com


Recommended Stories

  • These Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Are Set To Report Earnings, Senate Approves Climate Bill

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks Plug Power (PLUG) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) spiked Monday. The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping spending bill over the weekend which would direct billions of dollars toward clean energy projects. Both companies are set to report quarterly results this week. The Senate passed the proposal, titled the Inflation Reduction Act, along a party-line vote on...

  • The US senate just passed a massive $430 billion bill to fight climate change, reduce drug costs — and these stocks are buzzing because of it

    Green stocks are back in the green.

  • Inflation Reduction Act Could Supercharge Grid Energy Storage

    The Inflation Reduction Act includes a tax credit for stand-alone energy storage for the first time, a potential game-changer for the technology.

  • Tax Bill May Crush US ‘Mom and Pop’ Oil Drillers, Pioneer CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The proposed new minimum tax on corporations and fees for methane emissions, both of which are in a sweeping bill passed by the US Senate this week, could make life impossible for many small US oil and gas producers, according to one of the country’s biggest independent producers.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing

  • Dominion Energy ahead of Duke in offshore wind race, but hits snag on $9.8B project

    Virginia regulators threw Dominion Energy a curveball by adding a performance-guarantee requirement to their approval of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project that its CEO, Robert Blue, calls “untenable.”

  • First Solar Stock Surges as Analyst Predicts Gains From Climate Bill

    Guggenheim's Joseph Osha raised his rating to Buy from Neutral, saying investors have yet to really grasp how much the legislation will aid the solar-panel stock.

  • Dominion hits 'pause' on new data center connections in eastern Loudoun, promises resolution

    Dominion Energy confirmed in its second-quarter earnings call Monday that Loudoun County’s data center industry has outpaced the utility’s capacity to deliver electricity, characterizing the problem in perhaps softer terms than shocked industry and public officials have heard so far, but still leaving plenty of questions unanswered. “We've identified the need to accelerate our previous plans for new transmission and substation infrastructure in this area of eastern Loudoun County, bringing it forward by several years,” Bob Blue, Dominion’s (NYSE: D) president and CEO, said on the call, referring to Data Center Alley north of Dulles International Airport. The bit about not being at current facilities' limits might represent a small bright spot for developers and investors who’ve invested tens of millions of dollars in new data centers on the assumption that the necessary power would be available when it came time to open for business.

  • Leading Solar CEO Says Bill Will Accelerate Green Shift

    Sunrun CEO Mary Powell said the climate and tax legislation passed by the Senate will make the economics of solar more stable for a decade or more.

  • Duke Energy carbon proposals boosted by Manchin deal to expedite Mountain Valley Pipeline

    A side agreement to the proposed Inflation Reduction Act expedites approval for the Mountain Valley Pipeline and could, in turn, directly affect the N.C. Carbon Plan state regulators must adopt for Duke Energy Corp. by year’s end.

  • Senate Passes Climate Bill. The Rush to Renewable Energy Is On.

    The bill could greatly accelerate the global transition to wind, solar and other clean energy. For investors, it will pay to be picky.

  • Climate change: We should rethink the best tools for energy transition, new paper argues

    Carbon pricing isn't the clear winner when it comes to the clean energy transition, a new NBER working paper found.

  • ‘Clean energy’ hiring in solar, wind and EVs expands in red and blue states. Enter your ZIP code to see where the jobs are.

    Nonprofit E2 says passing the Inflation Reduction Act will drive more job growth in solar, wind and electric vehicles, return hiring to pre-COVID levels.

  • Elon Musk Has an Even Bigger Plan for the Las Vegas Strip

    A number of Elon Musk's plans sound as if they sit somewhere between brilliant and what the bad guy tells James Bond he plans to do while attempting to slowly kill the spy in some elaborate way. It's also fair to say that Musk met with a lot of resistance, perhaps even scorn, when he first went public with the idea of Boring Co. Eliminating traffic by building a tunnel system below ground and filled with self-driving Teslas seems a bit ambitious, if not entirely impractical. The visionary CEO, however, has slowly made that plan a reality, and his Las Vegas vision is only getting bigger.

  • Europe Gas Pares Losses as Winter Woes Counter Rising Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices pared earlier losses, with traders assessing rising fuel inventories against worries over possible supply shortages this winter. Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy Plan

  • Clean Energy ETFs Spike on Senate’s Passage of Climate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The three biggest clean energy exchange-traded funds in the US based on assets surged as the landmark tax, climate and health-care bill made its way to Congress.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy

  • Inflation Reduction Act Is Big Win for Serial Green-Home Remodelers

    Some tax provisions in the bill replace a lifetime cap with an annual limit, providing more of an incentive to do work each year.

  • 'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

    The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that goes back generations. This forest is the source of several key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world.

  • California Fire and Floods Turn a River to 'Sludge,' Killing Thousands of Fish

    As a deadly fire continued to burn last week in the Klamath National Forest in Northern California, Kenneth Brink, a local fisherman, counted dead fish in a river that had turned to the consistency of “chocolate milk.” Brink, 45, a member of the Karuk Tribe, lives in Happy Camp, a town of less than 900 people on the Klamath River, in Siskiyou County. The town is near the border with Oregon. On Friday, he drove about 20 miles upstream, where he made the grim discovery: thousands of dead suckerfis

  • Cisco Foundation Grantee Uses Data To Fight Climate Change and Rebuild Healthy Forests

    By Peter Tavernise

  • BPX Amps Up Permian, Plans $1.7 Billion Spend in US this Year

    BPX Energy President Jack Collins said the company is planning to power 95% of its Permian Basin operations with electricity this year and is drilling an exploratory well for its carbon capture business.