U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,805.85
    -47.12 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,838.08
    -431.69 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,327.70
    -131.06 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.33
    -19.21 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.39
    +1.55 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.40
    -23.60 (-1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.59 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    -0.0079 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7540
    +0.0450 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1893
    -0.0164 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6320
    +1.1920 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,857.32
    -17.72 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.44
    -0.72 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,647.08
    +61.89 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Heilind Electronics Featuring Alpha Wire’s Cable Glands

Heilind Electronics
·1 min read

Alpha Wire cable glands reduce strain on cable assemblies

Heilind Electronics Featuring Alpha Wire’s Cable Glands

Alpha Wire’s cable glands come in a wide array of sizes to improve the longevity of cable assemblies.
Alpha Wire’s cable glands come in a wide array of sizes to improve the longevity of cable assemblies.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Alpha Wire and a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, is featuring Alpha Wire’s lineup of cable protection products, including their full range of cable glands.

Alpha Wire cable glands are designed to protect cables from the elements making them a good fit for harsh environment applications such as manufacturing, offshore platforms, electrical, shipyards and more. The cable glands are IP68 compliant to keep out dust, dirt, sand, water and even protect against flames.

Alpha Wire cable glands are available in NPT, metric, and PG thread sizes. Each cable gland is packaged with a locknut and gasket to protect from the elements while minimizing strain on the cable itself.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about Alpha Wire’s lineup of cable glands.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Alpha Wire

Alpha Wire designs and manufactures industry-leading wire, cable and tubing products for factory automation, packaging, automotive, alternative energy, medical, semiconductor fabrication and other technically advanced applications.

Attachment

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nanoleaf Unveils 2023 Lineup, Including A Reimagined Color Changing Ceiling Light Fixture

    Aside from providing shelter, lighting is one of the most critical features of the home, yet, many of us are content to stick a gas station lightbulb into whatever sconce or light fixture our house came with without giving it a second thought. Making your own changes can help make a house feel more like […]

  • Exclusive-Tokyo Gas unit nears $4.6 billion deal to buy U.S. natgas producer -sources

    (Reuters) -A unit of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy U.S. natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy from private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners for about $4.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. If consummated, the deal would be the latest move by a Japanese entity to secure gas in jurisdictions perceived as friendly, the importance of which has risen for the import-dependent Asian nation after supply markets for the commodity were roiled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The all-cash deal with Houston-based TG Natural Resources, which is 70% owned by the Japanese energy firm, is set to be announced this month, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

  • WaFd CEO Brent Beardall stable after surviving fatal plane crash in Utah

    Nathan Ricks, a bank client and Utah businessman, died in the Monday crash. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries. The plane was on its way to the Rose Bowl.

  • Amazon secures $8B loan as it braces for more economic headwinds

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with lenders for an $8 billion unsecured loan. The loan is being provided by DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, the Bank of China, among other lenders, and will mature in 364 days with an option to be extended another 364 days, the e-commerce giant said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Amazon said the funds would be used for “general corporate purposes.”

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Bonds Are Back. Here Are the Income-Generating Funds to Buy Now.

    After a tough 2022, this could be the year that fixed income is a better bet than stocks. Here’s what some of the experts recommend buying now.

  • Car giant Stellantis to build San Jose-based Archer's air taxis, pledges to invest up to $150M

    The deal deepens a partnership announced a year ago between San Jose-based Archer and the Amsterdam-based maker of Chrysler, Jeep, Fiat, Maserati and other brands of vehicles.

  • Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group and former employees over $1B business ends

    A case involving two former high-level executives of United HealthCare Services, who sued the company over allegations they were not paid enough for a billion-dollar business line they helped start, has been closed, according to court records.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Covid Uncertainty Building?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after getting a downgrade on its falling Covid-tied sales? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • US home price gains fall sharply in November as rising mortgage rates cool housing market

    Home prices rose 8.6% in November, according to new CoreLogic data, the smallest gain in two years as high mortgage rates exclude prospective homebuyers.

  • UPDATE 3-Coinbase to pay $50 mln to settle NY state investigation, invest $50 mln in compliance

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc has reached a $100 million settlement with New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), the exchange and the regulator said in statements on Wednesday. The settlement, which includes a $50 million penalty, caps the regulator's investigation into the firm's compliance with requirements to prevent money laundering. The department found Coinbase treated its onboarding requirements for customers as a "simple check-the-box" and had not done sufficient background checks, the regulator said.

  • 6-month, 1-year Treasury bill rates head closer to 5% as bond market reacts to Fed's George, ADP data

    Rates on 6-month and 1-year Treasury bills jumped above 4.8% on Thursday as traders reacted to strong ADP jobs data and comments from one policy maker suggesting the Federal Reserve will remain in rate-hiking mode. Yields across the Treasury curve were higher in morning trading, led by a jump in the policy-sensitive 2-year rate , which rose 10 basis points to 4.47% after data showed 235,000 private-sector jobs created in December and Kansas City Fed President Esther George said she sees interest

  • Goldman Sachs dealmakers see M&A recovery in second half of 2023

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top dealmakers are bullish on a recovery in global mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the second half of 2023 despite a slowdown in economic growth and a weak credit market. As economic forecasts turn gloomier, executives at the Wall Street powerhouse - including Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, who jointly run its global banking and markets division - said they are primed for a recovery when financing markets ease up, potentially as early as the second half of 2023.

  • [video]VIDEO: Here's What We're Looking at in the JOLTS Report and Fed Minutes

    Bob Lang and J.D. Durkin discuss the slew of data playing into Wednesday's trading ahead of the release of the Fed minutes.

  • Walgreens (WBA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Walgreens' (WBA) strategic executions on both the United States and the international front are likely to have contributed to the Q1 2023 top line.

  • China Stocks Trade at Cheapest to Hong Kong Peers in Almost a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The price gap between stocks that have dual-listings in mainland China and Hong Kong is narrowing as traders piled back into the city’s shares, which suffered a bigger selloff last year.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Caus

  • Durham telecom CEO approved to get $6M cash award amid tanking stock, layoffs

    At the close of a 2022 marred with layoffs, losses, a failed Wall Street debt deal, and bankruptcy speculation, the Durham telecom company, headquartered in Durham, was notified by the New York Stock Exchange last week that its 30-day average closing price didn’t meet its required minimum of $1.

  • Bill Ackman Again Hits Coke, Pepsi on Obesity

    The investor tweeted that the soft-drink makers “have caused more harm to global health than likely any other company.”

  • Mexico Expects State Oil Giant Pemex to Pay Its Debt Without Help

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Finance Ministry expects Petroleos Mexicanos to pay debt coming due in the first quarter without government help, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerAfter providing the oil company with financial support in recent years, the Finance Ministry now wants Pemex to foot th

  • Natural-Gas Prices Plunge as Unseasonably Warm Weather Is Forecast

    Warm weather and ample supplies of natural gas have pushed prices down more than 50% since the summer to about what they cost a year ago.