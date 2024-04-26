Heineken (AMS:HEIA) Has Announced A Dividend Of €1.04

Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €1.04 per share on the 7th of May. This means that the dividend yield is 1.9%, which is a bit low when comparing to other companies in the industry.

Heineken's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Heineken's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 46.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.89, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.73. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.9% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Heineken might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Heineken has only grown its earnings per share at 4.0% per annum over the past five years. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.0% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Heineken's Dividend

Overall, we think that Heineken could make a reasonable income stock, even though it did cut the dividend this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Heineken that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

