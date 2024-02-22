Heineken (AMS:HEIA) Has Announced A Dividend Of €1.04

The board of Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 7th of May, with investors receiving €1.04 per share. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 2.0% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

Heineken's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Heineken's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 48.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.89, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.73. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.9% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Heineken May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.9% per year. Growth of 3.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Heineken's Dividend

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think Heineken has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Heineken that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

