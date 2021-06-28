U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Heineken made a cute but garish autonomous beer cooler

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Nothing says summer quite like a cooler full of beer, but it wouldn’t be 2021 without a modern twist on the concept. Meet the Beer Outdoor Transporter or BOT from Heineken. It can hold up to 12 cans of beer, will follow you almost anywhere and has a “charming” AI personality. Think Wall-E but with garish corporate branding, and you’re most of the way. 

But just by virtue of being a robot instead of something you wear, the Heineken BOT is way cooler than the Smooth Operator Vest Keystone Light put out earlier in the month, and it can carry more beer to boot. Like the Smooth Operator Vest, BOT is a limited edition item. The only way you can get yourself one is by entering the competition Heineken plans to hold on July 1st. 

