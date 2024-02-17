Heineken Holding (AMS:HEIO) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of €1.04

The board of Heineken Holding N.V. (AMS:HEIO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €1.04 per share on the 7th of May. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 2.3% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

Heineken Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Heineken Holding's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from €0.92 total annually to €1.73. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

We Could See Heineken Holding's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Heineken Holding has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.0% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On Heineken Holding's Dividend

Overall, while it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, we think the company is now in a good position to make consistent payments going into the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Heineken Holding (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

