Heineken Holding (AMS:HEIO) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of €1.04

Heineken Holding N.V. (AMS:HEIO) will pay a dividend of €1.04 on the 7th of May. However, the dividend yield of 2.3% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Heineken Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Heineken Holding's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.92 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €1.73. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.4% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.4% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Heineken Holding's Dividend

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think Heineken Holding has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Heineken Holding that investors should take into consideration. Is Heineken Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

