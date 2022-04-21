Heineken Holding N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all proposals

HEINEKEN Holding NV

Amsterdam, 21 April 2022 - Heineken Holding N.V. announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions and announcements are listed below.

Dividend

The Board of Directors announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2021 of EUR 1.24 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.28 was paid on 11 August 2021, the final dividend will be EUR 0.96 per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 3 May 2022. Heineken Holding N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 25 April 2022.

Reappointment of Mr J.A. Fernández Carbajal as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mr J.A. Fernández Carbajal as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 21 April 2022, for the maximum period of four years.

Reappointment of Mrs A.M. Fentener van Vlissingen as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mrs A.M. Fentener van Vlissingen as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 21 April 2022, for the maximum period of four years.

Reappointment of Mrs L.L.H. Brassey as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mrs L.L.H. Brassey as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 21 April 2022, for the maximum period of four years.

Appointment of Mr C.A.G. de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM appointed Mr C.A.G. de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 21 April 2022, for the maximum period of four years.

Reappointment of External Auditor

The AGM reappointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2023.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken Holding N.V. of 21 April 2022 can be found on the website www.heinekenholding.com as of close of business on 22 April 2022.

-ENDS-

Media Heineken Holding N.V.

Kees Jongsma

Tel: +31 6 54 79 82 53

Email: cjongsma@spj.nl

Story continues

Press enquiries

Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez/ Robin Achten / Anna Nawrocka

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 82,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership

positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on the websites: www.heinekenholding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Attachment



