Heineken Holding N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 20 April 2023 - Heineken Holding N.V. announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions and announcements are listed below.

Dividend

The Board of Directors announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2022 of EUR 1.73 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.50 was paid on 11 August 2022, the final dividend will be EUR 1.23 per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 2 May 2023. Heineken Holding N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 24 April 2023.

Reappointment of Mrs C.L. de Carvalho-Heineken as executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mrs C.L. de Carvalho-Heineken as executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 20 April 2023, for the maximum period of four years.

Reappointment of Mr M.R. de Carvalho as executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mr M.R. de Carvalho as executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 20 April 2023, for the maximum period of four years.

Reappointment of Mrs C.M. Kwist as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mrs C.M. Kwist as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 20 April 2023, for the maximum period of four years.

Reappointment of External Auditor

The AGM reappointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2024.

At the end of the AGM, Mr C.A.G. de Carvalho stepped down from the Board of Directors.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken Holding N.V. of 20 April 2023 can be found on the website www.heinekenholding.com as of close of business on 21 April 2023.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN's dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on the websites: www.heinekenholding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

