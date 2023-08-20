Heineken Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:HEIM) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.40

The board of Heineken Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:HEIM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of November, with investors receiving MYR0.40 per share. This means the annual payment is 5.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Heineken Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 94%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.65 total annually to MYR1.38. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.8% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Heineken Malaysia Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Heineken Malaysia Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 9.5% a year over the past five years. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, the massive payout ratio may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.

Heineken Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We don't think Heineken Malaysia Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Heineken Malaysia Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.