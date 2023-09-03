Heineken Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:HEIM) will pay a dividend of MYR0.40 on the 10th of November. The dividend yield will be 5.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Heineken Malaysia Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

EPS is set to grow by 11.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 94% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.75 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR1.38. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.3% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Heineken Malaysia Berhad May Have Challenges Growing The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Heineken Malaysia Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.5% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Heineken Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We don't think Heineken Malaysia Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Heineken Malaysia Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Heineken Malaysia Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.