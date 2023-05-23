Heineken Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:HEIM) Dividend Will Be Increased To MYR0.98

The board of Heineken Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:HEIM) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.98 on the 20th of July, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Heineken Malaysia Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

EPS is set to grow by 14.7% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 92% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.65, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR1.38. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.8% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Heineken Malaysia Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.7% per annum. However, the payout ratio is very high, not leaving much room for growth of the dividend in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Heineken Malaysia Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

