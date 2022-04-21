U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

HEINEKEN NV
·3 min read
HEINEKEN NV
HEINEKEN NV

Amsterdam, 21 April 2022 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions are listed below.

Dividend
The AGM adopted the dividend proposal for the year 2021 of EUR 1.24 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.28 was paid on 11 August 2021, the final dividend will be EUR 0.96 per share will be made payable on 3 May 2022. Heineken N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 25 April 2022.

Adjustments to the Remuneration Policy
The AGM approved the proposed adjustments to the remuneration policy of the Executive Board. The proposed adjustments introduce ESG related performance measures in the long-term incentive plan, to further align the remuneration policy to HEINEKEN’s EverGreen strategy and its Brew a Better World commitments.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member
The AGM re-appointed Jean-Marc Huët as member of the Supervisory Board for a two-year term.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member
The AGM re-appointed José Antonio Fernández Carbajal as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member
The AGM re-appointed Marion Helmes as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Appointment of Supervisory Board Member
The AGM appointed Francisco Josue Camacho Beltrán as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Re-appointment of External Auditor
The AGM re-appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2023.

At the end of the AGM, Javier Gerardo Astaburuaga Sanjinés stepped down from the Supervisory Board as he has completed his 12-year tenure.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken N.V. of 21 April 2022 can be found on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm as of close of business on 22 April 2022.

-ENDS-

Press enquiries
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez / Robin Achten / Anna Nawrocka
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN
Editorial information:

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 82,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

