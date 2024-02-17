Heineken N.V. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Last week, you might have seen that Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.0% to €88.94 in the past week. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of €30b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 6.2% to hit €4.09 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the 20 analysts covering Heineken are now predicting revenues of €31.5b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a credible 3.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 10% to €4.47. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €31.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.99 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at €99.66, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Heineken, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €123 and the most bearish at €69.54 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Heineken's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 3.8% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.8% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.5% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Heineken's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at €99.66, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

