Heineken N.V. reports on 2022 third-quarter trading

Amsterdam, 26 October 2022 – Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) publishes its trading update for the third quarter of 2022.

Key Quarterly Highlights

Revenue growth 27.5%

Net revenue (beia) organic growth 19.8%; net revenue (beia) per hectolitre organic growth 11.1%

Beer volume organic growth 8.9%; premium volume organic growth 15.0%

Heineken ® volume growth 11.3%

2022 full year expectations unchanged

CEO Statement



Dolf van den Brink, Chairman of the Executive Board / CEO, commented:

"Our business delivered solid results in the third quarter across all regions, and in particular Asia Pacific has had a strong post-COVID recovery. Our EverGreen transformation continues and is delivering. Our premium portfolio outperformed, led by Tiger and Heineken®, including the roll-out of Heineken® Silver.

We maintain our efforts to price responsibly offsetting input cost inflation. We are well underway to deliver €1.7 billion gross savings on our productivity programme by the end of this year, while continuing to invest behind our brands and capabilities.

We increasingly see reasons to be cautious on the macroeconomic outlook, including some signs of softness in consumer demand. We remain vigilant and confident in our EverGreen strategy. Our full year expectations are unchanged."



Driving Superior Growth

For the first nine months of the year, revenue was €25,816 million (2021: €19,354 million). Net revenue (beia) was €21,273 million (2021: €16,000 million), increasing organically by 22.6%. Currency translation positively impacted net revenue (beia) by €1,168 million or 7.3%, mainly driven by the Brazilian Real, the Mexican Peso and the Vietnamese Dong. The consolidation of United Breweries Limited (UBL) in India positively impacted net revenue (beia) by €564 million or 3.5%.

In the third quarter, revenue was €9,415 million (2021: €7,383 million). Net revenue (beia) grew organically by 19.8% and came to €7,788 million (2021: €6,029 million), benefitting from the sharp post-COVID recovery in Asia Pacific. Total consolidated volume grew 7.6% and net revenue (beia) per hectolitre was up 11.1%. Price mix on a constant geographic basis was up 13.2%, driven by pricing to mitigate inflationary pressure and premiumisation effects.

Throughout the rest of this report, figures refer to quarterly performance unless otherwise indicated.

Revenue1 (in € million or %) 3Q22 Total growth Organic growth YTD 3Q22 Total growth Organic growth Revenue (IFRS) 9,415 27.5% 25,816 33.4% Net revenue (beia) 7,788 19.8% 21,273 22.6%

Beer volume grew 8.9% organically versus last year and came 1.4% ahead of 2019 on an organic basis. The year on year growth was mainly driven by the strong recovery in Asia Pacific from the COVID-related restrictions of last year. Europe, the Americas and Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe saw a low-single digit growth.

Beer volume (in mhl or %) 3Q22 Total growth Organic growth YTD 3Q22 Total growth Organic growth Heineken N.V. 66.8 10.9% 8.9% 193.6 13.9% 8.1% Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe 9.8 2.1% 2.6% 29.5 2.4% 3.2% Americas 21.9 3.4% 3.4% 64.7 5.3% 5.3% Asia Pacific 11.2 89.6% 68.4% 35.8 83.6% 32.6% Europe 23.8 1.4% 1.3% 63.7 5.5% 5.3%





