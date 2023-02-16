HEINEKEN notes FEMSA’s intention to divest its shareholding in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V.

HEINEKEN NV

Amsterdam, 16 February 2023 – HEINEKEN N.V. (“HEINEKEN”) notes the announcement by FEMSA on the outcome of its strategic review. FEMSA announced that it has decided to focus solely on retail, Coca-Cola FEMSA and digital going forward. FEMSA intends to divest its full shareholding in HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding N.V. and FEMSA’s representatives will resign from HEINEKEN’s Supervisory Board and Heineken Holding N.V.’s Board of Directors with immediate effect.



HEINEKEN respects FEMSA's decision to refocus its strategic priorities and would like to thank FEMSA for its contribution and support in growing our business over the past thirteen years.

HEINEKEN will carefully consider the implications and evaluate all options following the announcement of FEMSA. This may include the option to acquire shares from FEMSA in any future sale, subject to market and other conditions.

Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: “We are grateful for the commitment and support of the FEMSA representatives on the Supervisory Board over the last thirteen years. We would like to thank the current and former FEMSA representatives José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, Javier Astaburuaga Sanjines and Francisco Josue Camacho Beltrán for their valuable contributions, guidance and collaboration.”

