Heineken Pulls Payout, Kering’s Gucci Sales Slump: Earnings Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer-goods companies from brewers to paint-makers sounded notes of caution on spending as the fallout in confidence from the coronavirus pandemic spreads even as lockdowns are lifted.

Heineken NV canceled its interim dividend and said its board will take a pay cut to mitigate the impact, while Kering said it doesn’t see a recovery in the U.S. or Europe before at least June or July after sales at its flagship brand Gucci tumbled. The shares fell nearly 7%. Akzo Nobel NV’s stock rose after earnings topped expectations, but the company said shoppers will need to “have money in their pocket” before shelling out for decorative paints.

In one of the only industries cushioned from the virus, Roche Holding AG advanced after the drugmaker said it still sees a small profit gain this year as demand for its medicines holds up and the company works on developing tests for Covid-19.

Key Developments:

European stocks rose, with the Stoxx 600 up 1% as oil, technology and basic resources shares advanced.Gucci Owner Kering Urges Caution on China Luxury ReboundHeineken Warns Weaker Emerging Market Currencies to Erode ProfitFor more on dividends, click here. For the latest company guidance, click here.Singapore Cases Surge Again; Italy May Double Aid: Virus Update

Here’s the top virus-related earnings news for today by sector.

Retail

French luxury conglomerate Kering gave a cautious assessment of the rebound in sales in China following the “deep impact” from the pandemic for its flagship Gucci brand. First-quarter sales missed expectations, with revenue at Gucci slumping 23% on an organic basis. The performance at Gucci looks, “at first sight, out of line” with the 10% sales drop for rival LVMH’s Fashion and Leather Goods division, according to Bernstein. It suggests a “hint of brand-specific slowdown,” given that all other Kering labels did better, in particular Bottega Veneta, the broker said. Bank of America cut its rating on Kering shares by two notches after a “sizeable” miss on Gucci sales. Kering shares sank as much as 6.9%.Boohoo Group Plc said it’s not appropriate to provide guidance for this financial year given the coronavirus pandemic. The online fashion retailer struck a cautious tone even though trading has begun to recover since March and sales in April are up year-on-year. Co-founder Carol Kane said orders rose in April as shoppers switched from buying outfits for going out to snapping up pajamas, hoodies, palazzo trousers, crop tops and other comfortable clothing for working from home. In international markets, particularly those with warmer temperatures, shoppers have been buying swimwear. Jefferies sees Boohoo capturing and retaining new customers, given shoppers are “spending considerably more time on social media.” Shares bounced as much as 7.7%.

Consumer

Dutch brewer Heineken said weakness in emerging-market currencies could exacerbate the impact of lower beer consumption as the industry takes a heavy hit from the pandemic. Beer volumes dropped 14% on an organic basis in March and by 2.1% for the first three months, though the group said the second quarter will be worse. Analysts said March was worse than expected and the update indicates consensus estimates may need to come down across the beverages sector. Shares were little changed.Tonics maker Fevertree Drinks Plc said the coronavirus outbreak will have a material impact on trading but that it’s too early to quantify the full effect on the remainder of this year. It’s still committed to paying a 2019 final dividend. The maker of high-end drink mixers has suffered from the closure of bars and restaurants, though it’s benefited from customers stockpiling products amid lockdown measures. Analysts said the update was confident.

Health Care

Drugmaker Roche reported first-quarter sales ahead of expectations, confirmed its 2020 outlook and said it expects to further raise its dividend this year. Bloomberg Intelligence said the results demonstrate Roche’s resilience and Goldman Sachs said the update is “comforting.” The shares rose as much as 2.3%.Medical equipment supplier Getinge AB reported organic revenue growth of 3.8% in the first quarter, while adjusted operating profit more than doubled from a year earlier. The Swedish company said it continues to see strong demand for its ventilators and oxygenation machines, since demand is outstripping supply during the Covid-19 pandemic. The stock fell 2.2%. Pareto Securities said Getinge’s operational leverage is impressive and it should see plenty of upside in the next 6-18 months.French biotech Ipsen SA posted an 8.7% increase in sales in the first quarter as stockpiling by some European countries of its cancer drugs helped offset lower demand for its consumer health products in China. The company said it has adequate inventory and no supply chain issues to continue serving patients and expects the situation in China to improve in the second quarter. However, delayed diagnoses and lower new patient increases may impact oncology drug sales. The shares rose as much as 16%.

