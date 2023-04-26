HEINEKEN successfully completes acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries to create HEINEKEN Beverages

HEINEKEN NV

Amsterdam, 26 April 2023 - HEINEKEN N.V. ('HEINEKEN') (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Distell Group Holdings Limited (‘Distell’) and Namibia Breweries Limited (‘NBL’), which have been combined with HEINEKEN South Africa into a new HEINEKEN majority-owned business to capture significant growth opportunities in Southern Africa.

The combined businesses will be known as ‘HEINEKEN Beverages’ – the rebranding reflects the new company’s multi-category portfolio and commitment to deliver high-quality beverages to consumers across the continent.

HEINEKEN’s CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Dolf van den Brink said: “We are delighted to welcome over 5,400 talented employees of Distell and Namibia Breweries into HEINEKEN and look forward to adding more than €1 billion in net revenue and €150 million operating profit to our African footprint. By combining the strengths of all three entities, we can leverage our expertise and resources to foster growth, create jobs, and contribute to the overall economic development of the region.”

Following agreement with the Competition Authorities in South Africa, HEINEKEN Beverages will now move ahead with a significant public interest package which is a vote of confidence in the South African economy, and includes1:

An ambitious investment plan of more than €500m over five years.

Investing more than €250m towards the construction of a new brewery and maltery.

Establishing a €20m supplier development fund and contributing €10m towards a localisation and growth fund in South Africa over five years.

Creating an Innovation and Research & Development (R&D) hub for the region.

Implementing a ‘Tavern Transformation’ programme which will support around 1,000 tavern owners to become licensed, sustainable local enterprises over a five-year period.





About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Distell

Distell is Africa’s leading producer of spirits, wines, ciders and ready-to-drinks (RTDs) as well as the world's second-biggest producer of ciders. Some of the company’s top brands include Amarula, Hunter’s, Savanna, 4th Street, Klipdrift, Nederburg, Richelieu, Viceroy, and J.C. Le Roux. Distell employs 4500 people worldwide.

About Namibia Breweries Limited

Established on 29 October 1920, NBL is one of the leading beverage manufacturing companies in Namibia and indeed in Southern Africa. Based in Windhoek, and employing more than 800 people, NBL leads the domestic beer market in Namibia and has significant share of the premium beer category in Southern Africa. Its portfolio includes a range of soft beverages, as well as low and non-alcoholic products. NBL’s beer brands are brewed in strict accordance with the Reinheitsgebot “Purity Law” - which only uses three ingredients: malted barley, hops and water. It’s brands Windhoek Lager, Tafel Lager and Windhoek Draught have earned international recognition for quality and purity. NBL’s products are exported to 19 countries outside of Namibia and South Africa.

