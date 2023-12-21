Heins named president of Northern Lakes Economic Alliance

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Payton Heins was recently named the president of the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance and will begin work on Jan. 8, 2024.

The Northern Lakes Economic Alliance (NLEA) was established in 1984 and is a public/private nonprofit organization serving Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet counties.

Heins comes to the Boyne City-based organization from the Michigan Office of Rural Prosperity where she was the director of policy and strategic initiatives focusing on issues of housing, workforce retention and attraction, economic development, and business growth in rural communities.

“We feel like we found an individual who strikes that perfect balance of someone with a strong economic development skillset with experience in running an organization,” said Carlin Smith, the NLEA’s board chairman, in a statement. “Plus she brings with her strong connections around the state as well as a comprehensive understanding of programs that can be better utilized here in Northern Michigan."

Heins is from the Antrim County community of Alden and is looking forward to serving her home region. Coming from a family of small business owners and having spent her career in community and economic development, Heins is passionate about fostering an environment for businesses and communities to thrive.

“I’m excited to join the NLEA’s very talented staff and dedicated board to continue to build on the organization’s impactful work,” Heins said.

Heins added that she understands the critical role an economic development organization plays in helping communities and businesses find resources and connect with key partners to resolve complex issues.

“I wholeheartedly believe in the importance of this work and the necessity of an organization like the NLEA. I’m really looking forward to getting to work,” Heins said.

The NLEA’s previous president was David Emmel and he will continue with the organization on a part-time basis through a transition period. Emmel plans to retire when the transition is complete.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Heins named president of Northern Lakes Economic Alliance