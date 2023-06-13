Heinz releasing 6 new sauce flavors, including Hatch Chili Ranch and Yuzu Wasabi

The new six flavors of Heinz sauces will be released within the next six months

Heinz wants to mix up your sauces with some nontraditional flavors.

In an effort to give consumers more variety, the condiment maker is releasing "Sauce Drops," six brand new sauce flavors, launching in select restaurants nationwide for a limited time now through the fall, the company shared in a release Tuesday.

The new flavors are Creamy Chimichurri, Harissa Aioli, Hatch Chile Ranch, Yuzu Wasabi, Black Garlic Ranch and Brewery Mustard. Starting with the garlic ranch, a new sauce will roll out each month through November at restaurants across the U.S., including famous chicken joints in New York City and Chicago, such as Parson's Chicken & Fish and Sticky’s Finger Joint.

And Heinz has partnered with "viral sensations" to promote the new creations, in what the company is calling "15 minutes of flavor." The celebrities, known for having their "15 minutes of fame," include Rebecca Black (made famous for her song "Friday"), Kyle Craven (AKA “Bad Luck Brian”) and William Hung ("American Idol" contestant).

"Taking a page from the popular 'drop culture,' these Sauce Drops allow us to push portfolio boundaries with explorative flavors, while also allowing us to receive real-time fan feedback to inform what we bring to shelves nationwide," said Diane Mays Doty, Associate Brand Manager, in the release.

In April, Heinz released three new spicy ketchups to store shelves: Tomato Ketchup Blended with Chipotle (a medium spicy option), Ketchup with Jalapeño (hot), and Ketchup with Habanero (hotter). Also new: Heinz Hot 57 Sauce.

Heinz is also testing a sauce dispenser

The new sauces follow another Heinz release, the Heinz Remix, a customizable sauce dispenser.

The Heinz Remix lets you choose from 200 sauce combinations to make a custom sauce creation. Users can select from a touch screen a range of sauce “bases,” such as Heinz Ketchup, Heinz 57, Ranch and BBQ sauces. They then add specially developed sauce “enhancers” such as jalapeño, smoky chipotle, buffalo, and mango – at low, medium, or high settings – to further personalize their sauce.

The company's goal is to begin deploying Heinz Remix machines in test markets later this year and early 2024 with movie theaters, baseball stadiums, and restaurants among target locations.

Contributing: Mike Snider

