HeiTech Padu Berhad (KLSE:HTPADU) delivers shareholders stellar 259% return over 1 year, surging 36% in the last week alone

HeiTech Padu Berhad (KLSE:HTPADU) shareholders have seen the share price descend 15% over the month. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 259%. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Since the stock has added RM68m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

HeiTech Padu Berhad went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

HeiTech Padu Berhad's revenue actually dropped 4.5% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that HeiTech Padu Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 259% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 24% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with HeiTech Padu Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

