HeiTech Padu Berhad's (KLSE:HTPADU) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

HeiTech Padu Berhad (KLSE:HTPADU) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 105% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study HeiTech Padu Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HeiTech Padu Berhad is:

4.7% = RM7.2m ÷ RM154m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of HeiTech Padu Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that HeiTech Padu Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.8% seen by HeiTech Padu Berhad over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared HeiTech Padu Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 31% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about HeiTech Padu Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is HeiTech Padu Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

HeiTech Padu Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. However, there's only been very little earnings growth to show for it. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about HeiTech Padu Berhad's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for HeiTech Padu Berhad.

