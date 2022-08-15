U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,294.75
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,861.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,668.50
    -12.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.90
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.90
    -0.51 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3700
    +0.0980 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,163.78
    -605.65 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.60
    -17.17 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,869.90
    -1.88 (-0.01%)
     

Helbiz reports revenue increase but dwindling cash reserves

Rebecca Bellan
·4 min read

Helbiz started out as a shared micromobility company but has since expanded to include ghost kitchens, media streaming and, most recently, a taxi service. The company reported its second-quarter earnings Monday after the bell. The startup was the first scooter operator to go public via the SPAC route, and many in the industry wish it wasn't so after consistently meh earnings reports.

Since Helbiz's public debut in August 2021, its earnings reports have shown a company that burns through dwindling cash reserves, doesn't pull in enough revenue to make up for its high costs of operations and keeps pivoting away from core operations into new, and sometimes strange, business units.

While Helbiz's revenue has increased slightly quarter over quarter and year over year, Monday's report tells a similar story.

Before we dig into the financials, a little context. In late June, Helbiz signed a letter of intent to buy Wheels, another shared micromobility operator, by the end of the year. In the midst of this, there were multiple times when Helbiz employees in U.S. and Serbian offices had to wait for delayed payments. Sources told TechCrunch that aside from late paychecks, Helbiz is suffering from chronically late scooter shipments and a general lack of company structure.

Despite lackluster earnings, Helbiz's stock is trading higher than its public market rival Bird, which also announced earnings today. Today, at $1.43 after hours, Helbiz is up 12.6%. That is largely attributable to Helbiz CEO Salvatore Palella's acquisition of 252,636 shares of the company at an average price of $3 -- a transaction that is valued at $757,908. Also, that number is still a far cry from the $10.92 at which Helbiz opened.

Helbiz's Q2 2022 Financials

Helbiz closed out the second quarter with $4.4 million in revenue, which is up 46% from the same period last year and 33% from last quarter. Mobility, or shared micromobility rides, made up more than half of the second quarter's total revenue at $2.7 million, up from $1.6 million in Q1.

Helbiz reported around 1.2 million rides in Q2, which is nearly double its Q1 rides, but only a slight increase YoY. Unlike Bird, Helbiz doesn't appear to report the number of vehicles it has on the ground, nor its rides per vehicle per day.

The remaining $1.7 million in revenue came from "the incremental contribution from Media and Kitchen," said Helbiz chief financial officer Giulio Profumo in a statement.

During Q3 2021, Helbiz launched Helbiz Live, a sports streaming platform that is currently showing Italy’s Series B soccer, NCAA football and basketball, and MLB games. Helbiz expects to generate $6 million during the first Series B season, some of which must have already been realized in Q2 2022.

Around the same time that Helbiz launched Live, it also introduced Helbiz Kitchen, a ghost kitchen delivery service. The company was coy about how much revenue the new service has brought in, but Kitchen apparently delivered something. Helbiz said in the first half of the year, revenue nearly doubled sequentially. Of course, doubled from zero isn't exactly a massive achievement.

"Importantly, growth was solid in our core mobility business and we are improving margins as we bring down mobility cost of revenue," said Profumo. "Even with our cost-control focus, we are investing effectively and efficiently in talent, advertising, marketing, and R&D to sustain our pace of expansion.”

Helbiz's operating expenses did decrease slightly QoQ, but at $20.8 million, they nearly doubled YoY. Loss from operations was down at $16.4 million from $18 million in Q1, but Helbiz's net loss of $19.7 million is about flat QoQ.

The company finished the quarter with $2.5 million in cash, which is up from $1 million last quarter, but way down from $21 million during the same period last year. Helbiz had to raise $10 million this quarter via a new issue of convertible notes. In July and August, Helbiz also raised another $5 million to fund its "multiple growth opportunities," according to Profumo.

The first half of the year saw Helbiz use about $4.7 million in cash to fund its micromobility operations. The company paid $3.5 million to vehicle manufacturers as deposits for e-bikes, e-scooters and e-mopeds, vehicles that Helbiz expects to be delivered throughout the year. And while Helbiz's acquisition of Wheels will be mainly stock, Helbiz put down a $1 million deposit to enter into the letter of intent, and invested $100,000 in operating licenses, which it has categorized as intangible assets.

"Looking forward, we will deploy more vehicles, pursue more micro-mobility licenses, and drive expansion in Asia Pacific," said the CFO. Helbiz recently launched shared e-scooter operations in Australia and expanded its existing fleets in the U.S. and Italy.

The company provided no guidance for the third quarter or the full year.

Helbiz earns its name with punishing 2021 earnings

Recommended Stories

  • BHP Earnings Nearly Triple as Coal Prices Run Hot

    World’s biggest miner warns central bank action risks slowdown in developed economies but China’s policies are supporting commodity prices.

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sThe hedge f

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Apple, Amazon, Tencent, ZipRecruiter, Compass

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith examines several trending stocks making moves in after-hours trading, including Berkshire Hathaway increasing its stakes in Amazon and Apple.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Lithium Stocks Keep Running With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks kept up their hot streak on Monday, helped by progress of the Inflation Reduction Act. The focus turns to SQM earnings on Wednesday.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Apple, Chevron Stock, Sold GM, Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway's purchases were modest in the quarter relative to heavy buying in first quarter.

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

    Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday. Shares of Geo Group rose 12% on Monday, the largest one-day rally in the company since June 2021, according to Refinitv data. At current prices, Burry's position is worth approximately $3.9 million.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Verizon, Keeps Other Equity Stakes Mostly Unchanged

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. eliminated a Verizon Communications Inc. stake in the second quarter as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett made tweaks to its portfolio and dialed back on stock purchases.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approve