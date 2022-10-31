U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.00
    -20.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,756.00
    -140.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,506.50
    -80.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.10
    -7.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.89
    -1.01 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.40
    -3.40 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9939
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    -0.48 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1553
    -0.0063 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4700
    +1.0500 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,786.72
    +71.19 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.18
    +23.82 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.08
    +11.41 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Helen Keller Intl and Partners Celebrate Vision Milestone, Screening One Million Students in New York City

Helen Keller International
·5 min read

Established in 1994, Helen Keller Intl’s US-based vision work helps students reach their true potential by providing in-school vision screenings, eye exams, and no-cost prescription glasses

Helen Keller provides students in NYC Community Schools with free vision screenings, eye exams, and prescription glasses.

On October 31, 2022, Helen Keller Intl will reach a major milestone: its NY Vision team will provide free vision services to its one-millionth New York City student at the Academy for College Preparation and Career Exploration, a community school co-located in the Erasmus Hall campus in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
On October 31, 2022, Helen Keller Intl will reach a major milestone: its NY Vision team will provide free vision services to its one-millionth New York City student at the Academy for College Preparation and Career Exploration, a community school co-located in the Erasmus Hall campus in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

New York, NY, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 31, 2022, Helen Keller Intl will reach a major milestone: its NY Vision team will provide free vision services to its one-millionth New York City student at the Academy for College Preparation and Career Exploration, a community school co-located in the Erasmus Hall campus in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Uncorrected vision affects an estimated one in four children in the United States, significantly impacting their chances of success in school and negatively affecting their quality of life. Without clear vision, a child may struggle to see the board or computer, learn, and fully engage with their teachers and peers. Helen Keller partners with schools to provide students with on-site vision services at no-cost to the student or their parents.

“Undiagnosed vision conditions among children are one of our country’s biggest, yet most underrecognized health problems. Students with uncorrected vision are more likely to be held back in school or misdiagnosed with learning disabilities, and may experience social, emotional, and cognitive delays,” said Meghan Lynch, Director of US Vision at Helen Keller Intl. “At Helen Keller, our vision team helps eliminate the primary barriers to vision care for under-resourced families: access and expense.”

In 2013, Helen Keller began working with the NYC Department of Education, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Warby Parker to provide students in NYC Community Schools with free vision screenings, eye exams, and prescription glasses. This partnership is a major component of NYC’s broader student-vision program, a tangible and proven health intervention that eliminates barriers to care and helps ensure that students are prepared for success. The City’s investment in vision services for students has grown significantly over the past nine years, helping level the playing field by screening more than 380,000 students and providing over 96,000 children with popular Warby Parker eyeglasses at no-cost.

“Vision is at the heart of our work. It’s in our DNA, thanks to our co-founder Helen Keller,” said Kathy Spahn, President and CEO of Helen Keller Intl. “It’s amazing what power a simple pair of eyeglasses can unlock for a child – allowing them to learn, build confidence, and engage with peers, and setting them up for future success. Now multiply that by a million. Helen Keller’s partnership with New York City ensures that our city’s most vulnerable students have the opportunity to realize their true potential.”

“Our Community Schools serve as central hubs for our students, providing needed wrap-around supports, including vision screenings, to help students overcome barriers to learning. Congratulations to Helen Keller Intl on this milestone, and a genuine thank you to all of our vision partners in ensuring our students have what they need to succeed academically,” said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. “None of this would be possible without the unwavering dedication of our city and external partners who help to provide vision screenings to community schools across the city.”

“Improving a student’s vision benefits their educational success in the classroom and helps them realize their full potential,” said Speaker Adrienne Adams. “By providing free screenings, eye exams, glasses, and other services to one million children in New York City’s schools, Helen Keller Intl’s US Vision Program has contributed to strengthening our communities. I am deeply grateful for their commitment and partnership and look forward to continuing this important work and accomplishing our shared vision for our city’s students.”

"Providing vision services directly in schools is so important because it ultimately benefits a student’s ability to learn and engage,” said Rita Joseph, New York City Council Member and Chair of the Council’s Education Committee. “New York City is deeply committed to investing in these services for our youngest citizens, and I am thrilled to join Helen Keller Intl in celebrating this important milestone and their 28 years of providing students with the eyeglasses they need to succeed in school and in life.”

"When I worked at VisionSpring, I was constantly inspired by Helen Keller Intl and their commitment to tackling the global vision care crisis,” said Neil Blumenthal, Co-founder & co-CEO at Warby Parker. “And now at Warby Parker, it's an honor to partner with them as we provide glasses to New York City students in their classrooms, where teachers are often the first to spot issues. This milestone is a testament to the organization's tremendous impact and influence. Heller Keller remains the gold standard in providing access to affordable eye care."

Since Helen Keller launched its Vision program in 1994 in Washington Heights, the organization has provided no-cost vision services to school-aged children and vulnerable populations across all five boroughs, and across the country, so that students can realize their true potential. Today, Helen Keller’s US Vision Program also provides services in California, Minnesota, and New Jersey.

WHAT: Helen Keller Intl’s One Millionth New York City Student Screening

WHEN: Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:45 – 10:30 am ET

WHERE:  

Academy for College Preparation and Career Exploration

911 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11226

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:  

Please reach out to Melissa Brody at mbrody@hki.org or 646-356-1796

SOCIAL MEDIA: @HelenKellerIntl #HelenKeller #TruePotential

About Helen Keller Intl  

Helen Keller Intl partners with communities that are striving to overcome longstanding cycles of poverty. By delivering the essential building blocks of good health, sound nutrition and clear vision, we help millions of people create lasting change in their own lives. Helen Keller’s US Vision Program helps eliminate the primary barriers to vision care for vulnerable children and adults: access and expense. Since the program’s start in Washington Heights in 1994, it has expanded to several states across the country where the need is highest. In New York alone, we will have now served one million students and provided more than 175,000 pairs of free prescription eyeglasses. Learn more at HelenKellerIntl.org

Attachment

CONTACT: Melissa Brody Helen Keller Intl 646-356-1796 media@hki.org


Recommended Stories

  • Can Invitae Deliver a Positive Surprise?

    Invitae in the next two years does not have much for investors to look forward to. Then again, the bar has been set so low that even minor improvements to the turnaround timeline could be meaningful. The genetic testing pioneer announced a strategic pivot this summer.

  • Wall Street is being nicer on earnings as vaccine makers, fintech reports near

    With a downcast earnings season passing the halfway mark, results from pharma and fintech companies will dominate the week ahead.

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Brazil Markets May See ‘Relief Rally’ Amid Smooth Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets are poised to outperform after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the presidential ballot in a seemingly smooth election process, easing concern that a contested result would sow unrest.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin S

  • Egypt’s Pound Takes Yet Another Hit in Shift to Flexibility

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsEgypt’s pound extended its losses to depreciate as far as 24 to the US dollar for the first time, as speculation whirled over where the

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • China central bank reaffirms it will step up support for real economy

    China's central bank will step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the yuan basically steady, Governor Yi Gang said in comments published on Sunday, reaffirming the bank's existing policy objectives. "We will keep liquidity reasonably ample, increase credit support to the real economy," Yi was quoted by a central bank statement as saying during a parliament session on Friday. "Going forward, China has the conditions to maintain a normal monetary policy as long as possible and maintain the stability of the currency's value."

  • Roth vs. SEP vs. Traditional IRA: What's the Difference?

    Learn what distinguishes Roth, traditional, and SEP IRAs from one another and which of these retirement accounts might be the best for you.

  • Elon Musk denies reports he is firing Twitter employees in attempt to avoid payouts

    In a response to a Twitter user asking about the layoffs, Musk tweeted: "This is false." The New York Times reported on Saturday that Musk has ordered job cuts across the company, with some teams to be trimmed more than others and that layoffs would take place before Nov. 1 date, when employees were scheduled to receive stock grants as part of their compensation. According to media reports on Saturday, Musk fired top executives in an effort to avoid hefty severance payouts, while lining up other layoffs as soon as Saturday.

  • Tesla and Argo AI setbacks sap momentum for driverless tech

    Pump the brakes. Take the air out of the tires. Stuck in reverse. Whatever automotive cliche you want to use, this week the driverless tech industry took a big blow.

  • Scale The Eiger With This 'Sum of the Parts Trade

    The name in question is a small-cap biopharma concern called Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. , which currently trades around $5 a share. As of the end of the second quarter, Eiger had some $100 million in net cash on its balance sheet. Eiger already has one product on the market called Zokinvy.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo's $27M Fundraise Falls Through; Shares Plunge

    Argo Blockchain's plan to raise $27 million from a strategic investor has fallen through, the company said.

  • EMEA Earnings to Watch: Aramco, BP, Maersk, BNP Paribas, ING

    (Bloomberg) -- A golden October is helping Europe keep the worst of the gas crisis at bay for now, with much of the continent basking in summer-like temperatures over the weekend.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Applia

  • Brad Pitt’s Plan B Is Said in Deal Talks With France’s Mediawan

    (Bloomberg) -- Actor Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, the production company behind films like Moonlight and The Big Short, is in talks to sell a significant stake to French media conglomerate Mediawan, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over

  • Oil declines over $1 on China COVID curbs, weak factory activity data

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over $1 on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will curtail demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $86.83 a barrel, down $1.07, or 1.2%, after settling down 1.3% on Friday. Factory activity in China, the world's largest crude importer, fell unexpectedly in October, an official survey showed on Monday, weighed down by softening global demand and strict COVID-19 restrictions that hit production.

  • Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales

    Capital gains taxes on real estate and property can be reduced when you sell your home, up to certain tax limits, if you meet the requirements.

  • Italy's Campari builds up bourbon business with $600 million Kentucky deal

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian spirits group Campari said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy an initial 70% stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery for $420 million, strengthening its bourbon offer. Under the agreement, Campari has an option to buy the remaining 30% of the Kentucky-based producer of bourbon and rye whiskey in 2031. The deal implies a current enterprise value of $600 million, which makes it the second biggest acquisition for the Italian group after it bought Grand Marnier in 2016.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    On Tuesday, Aveo shares soared 42% in massive volume on news that it will get acquired by South Korea's LG Chem.

  • Fed and BOE Prepare 75 Basis-Point Salvos on Inflation: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England may both unleash 75 basis-point interest-rate hikes in the coming days in a show of aggression toward inflation, even in the face of mounting recession risks.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackPutin St

  • Copper Extends Losses on Factory Slump in China, Dollar’s Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper fell after a slump in China’s economic activity added to signs of declining demand in the world’s No. 2 economy, while a rebound in the dollar made commodities priced in the currency more expensive.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween Festivities