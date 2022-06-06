U.S. markets closed

Helen-Louise Moore, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen-Louise Moore, MD, FAAP, FACP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pediatrician and Owner for her work in the medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at Cornerstone Medical Pediatric Associates.

A board-certified Pediatrician with 25 years of experience, Dr. Moore is highly trained in the health and well-being of children and adolescents, ages newborn to 21, as they progress through their various developmental stages. She sees patients for injuries and illnesses and for well-child visits. As a Pediatrician, Dr. Moore is typically the first doctor her pediatric patients will see for an ailment and prescribes medication and refers them to more specialized care if necessary. She is in medical practice at Cornerstone Medical Pediatric Associates, located at 116 S Houston Road, in Warner Robins, GA. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of laboratory services, asthma management, EKGs, special-needs pediatric care, vision and hearing services, X-ray services, and sports physicals. It is open seven days a week, offering after-hours care and weekend hours.

In addition to seeing patients at her office, Dr. Moore also treats hospitalized pediatric patients, including those under neonatal intensive care, at Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.

In pursuit of her medical career, Dr. Moore first obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Med Biology from Columbus College. She then earned her Medical Degree from the Medical College of Georgia and went to complete a Pediatric Residency at the Children's Medical Center. Dr. Moore is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP) and the American College of Pediatricians (FACP). She is board-certified in Pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). The mission of the ABP is to advance child health by certifying pediatricians who have met the high standards of excellence and are committed to continuous learning and improvement in the Pediatric Medicine field.

On a personal note, Dr. Moore likes to spend her free time with her husband and her son, William. She volunteers her time with her son's wheelchair sports team, the Houston County Sharks. She also works with American Adaptive Sports and has volunteered with the Special Olympics, providing physicals for participants.

Dr. Moore's inspiration to become a physician came from her mother, Mrs. Mae Helen Williams.

For more information, visit www.cstonemed.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helen-louise-moore-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301562198.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

  • ORVANA ANNOUNCES TAGUAS PROJECT PHASE I INFILL & GROWTH DRILLING RESULTS

    Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") is pleased to announce the recent completion of Phase I of its infill and resource-growth drilling campaign targeting the Oxides Horizon ("Oxides") of its 100%-owned Taguas Project in San Juan Province, Argentina. A five-month final Phase II is expected to start in November 2022.

  • Live: Kimbal Musk joins Coindesk's Consensus 2022

    Big Green Co-Founder & CEO, Kimbal Musk, speaks at Coindesk's Consensus 2022

  • Initiative launched to rank corporate climate claims using carbon offsets

    A consultation for a global standard to assess companies' claims about progress towards internal climate targets and their use of carbon offset credits launched on Tuesday, seeking to bring transparency to an unregulated market. Many global companies such as Shell and Easyjet have set net zero emission targets, saying they would need to buy or generate carbon credits to offset residual greenhouse gases. The Claims Code of Practice launched by the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), backed by the British government, seeks to help investors establish whether claims made by companies using carbon offsets are credible.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Apple's WWDC 2022: Everything Apple announced

    Here's everything Apple announced during its huge WWDC event on Monday.

  • Elon Musk Threatens To Walk From $44 Billion Twitter Deal, Wants Proof on Fake Account Data

    Musk said Twitter is "transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement ... due to concern for what his own analysis of that data will uncover".

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped, Then Soared, on Monday

    Just after the market opened on Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were hit by an investor sell-off. This was an immediate, sharply negative reaction to a set of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefing documents concerning the company's NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine. The source of investor concern was the FDA's citing of four cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation, recorded among the patients of a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

  • Eli Lilly Flirts With Buy Point On A 'Flawless' Update For Its Diabetes-Turned-Obesity Drug

    Eli Lilly delivered a promising update for its experimental obesity treatment over the weekend, leading LLY stock to pop Monday.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted marketing approval to GlaxoSmithKline for Priorix, a vaccine to prevent measles, mumps and rubella in individuals a year or older. Priorix is currently licensed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. More than 800 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed to date.

  • Curis Shares Gain On Encouraging Data Presentation From Blood Cancer Trials At ASCO Meeting

    Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) presented clinical data from the TakeAim Lymphoma and TakeAim Leukemia studies at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. The TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study is investigating emavusertib as monotherapy and in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R hematologic malignancies. The combination appeared to be well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) at 200mg of emavusertib. Two DLTs were observed at 300mg (stomatitis and syncope)

  • A Cancer Trial's Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient

    It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug. But the results were astonishing. The cancer vanished in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography, or PET scans; or MRI scans. Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an author of a paper published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the results, which were sponsored by drug company GlaxoSmithKline, said he kn

  • Eli Lilly Stock Gains On Impressive Data From Jardiance Diabetes Drug Trial

    "These five-year results ... showing empagliflozin was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure and for death, are encouraging data for adults with type 2 diabetes," said co-lead investigator Dr. Elisabetta Patorno.

  • How Newcomer Arcellx Is Looking To Rival Johnson & Johnson In Cancer

    Newcomer Arcellx could rival Johnson & Johnson in multiple myeloma, an analyst said as the biotech popped to a two-month high.

  • My Family Got COVID. So Why Did We Test Negative?

    As a science journalist, I’ve read dozens of research papers about COVID-19, and I’ve interviewed so many virologists, infectious disease physicians and immunologists over the past two years that I’ve lost count. But nothing prepared me for what happened after my 7-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. It started the way you might expect: On a Sunday evening, my daughter spiked a fever. The next morning, we got an email informing us that she’d been exposed to the c

  • AstraZeneca-Daiichi Breast Cancer Drug Cuts Disease Progression Or Death Risk By Almost 50%

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTC: DSKYF) Enhertu extended survival by more than six months in patients with a form of advanced breast cancer compared to standard chemotherapy. Financial Times wrote 'oncologists are hopeful a drug developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo will change how doctors treat the most common type of late-stage breast cancer." Detailed results from the DESTINY-Breast04 Phase 3 trial showed that Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or de

  • The coronavirus pandemic isn’t over. What COVID looks like in Idaho today

    This story originally published June 3 in the Idaho Capital Sun. The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The coronavirus had spread to at least 114 countries by then, and — though nobody knew it at the time — was already in Idaho.

  • Just 3 Minutes of Exercise Can Boost Your Health—Here Are 7 Mini Moves to Try Throughout the Day

    A bite-sized amount of activity every half an hour can improve your well-being, a recent study finds.

  • Millions of sleep apnea machines are still recalled. What should patients do now?

    Some people are using the machines in spite of the health risks that got them recalled in the first place.

  • Column: How DeSantis bullied the Special Olympics into betraying their own athletes

    The Special Olympics capitulated to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dropping a vaccine mandate in hopes of escaping a $27.5-million fine.