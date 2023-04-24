Helen Stefan Moreau, CEO & President of The Midtown Group, Named to University of Florida 2023 Gator100

Washington, DC --News Direct-- The Midtown Group

Helen Stefan Moreau, President and CEO of The Midtown Group, was named for the third time to the University of Florida’s prestigious 2023 Gator100 during a ceremony on April 21 in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on UF’s campus. The Midtown Group was ranked number 43. This recognition is awarded by the University of Florida to the fastest-growing businesses led by UF alumni.

“I am honored to be named to this prestigious list of businesses ,” says Helen Stefan Moreau, President, and CEO of The Midtown Group. “As a UF alumni, I attribute a significant part of my success to the education and experiences I gained while studying at the University of Florida. The comprehensive curriculum and dedicated faculty prepared me to face challenges head-on and equipped me with the skills necessary to thrive in a competitive business environment. I am incredibly grateful for the education and support that UF provided, and I am proud to represent my alma mater on this esteemed list of top-performing Gator businesses. Go Gators!”

Founded in 1989, The Midtown Group has grown significantly over the years, expanding its services and geographic reach to become a trusted partner to organizations of all sizes. It is a woman-owned, WBENC-certified business that provides staffing solutions and professional services across 35 states.

“These UF alumni-owned or -led companies create jobs, add value to our communities, and make an impact around the world,” said Brian K. Danforth, Assistant Vice President of Development and Executive Director of the UF Alumni Association. “These 2023 honorees represent the very best of our Gator entrepreneurs and business leaders. They shine a bright light on the University of Florida and the graduates it produces – people with vision, drive, and determination.”

The full list of the 2023 Gator100 honorees can be found at https://gator100.ufl.edu/2023-honorees

Story continues

About The Gator100

Each year, the Gator100 recognizes the world’s fastest-growing Gator businesses owned or led by UF alumni. Ernst & Young, an independent accounting firm of the Gator100 since the program began in 2015, verifies financial information submitted by each company and calculates the rankings based on compound annual growth rate over the past three years.

The 2023 Gator100 celebrated companies from over 18 industries, with the top three representing construction and design, health, and real estate. Of the 100 businesses, 77 were Florida companies with other top state headquarters including Georgia, South Carolina, and California.

About The Midtown Group

The Midtown Group (Midtown) is a certified, woman-owned business that provides temporary staffing and professional services across 35 states. Over the past 33 years, Midtown has evolved from a staffing firm to an organization capable of providing full service solutions. We make a tireless effort to meet and exceed the requirements of our clients and candidates in an ever-changing market. Currently, we manage more than 1,500 candidates and more than 140 clients across the nation. We’re recognized as one of the best staffing firms in DC, as a perennial winner of the “Best Place to Work” award by Washingtonian, The Washington Business Journal, and Inc Magazine.

Contact Details

Julie Lamphear , OnWrd & UpWrd

+1 315-420-5596

Jlamphear@onwrdupwrd.com

Company Website

https://themidtowngroup.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/helen-stefan-moreau-ceo-and-president-of-the-midtown-group-named-to-university-of-florida-2023-gator100-577169011