Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Helen of Troy Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require Operator assistance during today’s conference, please press star, zero from your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I’ll now turn the conference over Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development. Mr. Jancin, you may now begin your presentation.

Jack Jancin: Thank you Operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Helen of Troy’s third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. The agenda for the call this morning is as follows. I’ll begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements. Mr. Julien Mininberg, the company’s CEO, and Ms. Noel Geoffroy, the company’s COO will comment on financial performance of the quarter and current trends; then, Mr. Brian Grass, the company’s CFO, will review the financials in more detail and our financial outlook for the remainder of the fiscal 2024. Following this, we will take questions you have for us today. This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events or financial performance.

Generally, the words anticipates, believes, expects, and other words similar are words identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause anticipated results to differ materially from the actual results. This conference call may also include information that may be considered non-GAAP financial information. These non-GAAP measures are not an alternative to GAAP financial information and may be calculated differently than the non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other parties. The company cautions listeners not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or non-GAAP information. Before I turn the call over to Mr. Mininberg, I would like to inform all interested parties that a copy of today’s earnings release has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.helenoftroy.com.

The earnings release contains tables that reconcile non-GAAP financial measures to their corresponding GAAP-based measures. The release can be obtained by selecting the Investor Relations tab on the company’s home page and then the Press Releases tab. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Mininberg.

Julien Mininberg: Thank you, Jack. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. This morning, we reported results that came in slightly above our expectations. I am pleased with the recent consistency of our results and believe we are on track to achieve our full year financial objectives. For the past several quarters, our organization has made significant progress across the initiatives we announced at the beginning of fiscal ’24, as well as the comprehensive work streams we have been executing under Pegasus. This outstanding work has helped enable our results in fiscal ’24 and helps set us up for future growth. Today marks my last earnings call with you as CEO of Helen of Troy. As previously announced, after 10 years in my current role, 20 years in C-level roles and 34 years in the global consumer products industry, I will be retiring on March 1 and Noel Geoffroy will become only the third CEO since the company’s founding in 1968.

Noel is an outstanding leader. In addition to her work as COO, she has been working very closely with our global leadership team and the rest of our organization to develop and implement the Elevate for Growth strategy detailed in our Investor Day last October. As I look back on the past decade, leading the company’s transformation has been an honor. I am very proud of what we have achieved. When I became CEO in 2014, we challenged ourselves to increase sales of Helen of Troy by 50%, and we asked ourselves what it would take to double adjusted earnings per share. We far exceeded those goals not only on the business results, but also by significantly strengthening our brand portfolio through strategic acquisition and divestiture and further building our existing brands into consumer-preferred solutions that are trusted, purchased, used and adored.

We also established a set of highly capable global shared services that drive efficiency and effectiveness. Our relentless focus over the past decade has been on executing the transformation with excellence, creating and delivering countless innovations designed each to delight consumers and continuously improving our capabilities as a unified global operating company. I am most proud of the powerful culture we’ve created. It helps make the company an employer of choice. From all corners of Helen of Troy, our global associates work every single day to do together what none can do alone. We take enormous pleasure in serving millions of consumers and retailers around the world. I would like to thank our people for their enduring passion, engagement and ownership mindset.

I am inspired by their never-ending devotion to drive the company, its brands and its timeless values. They are the secret sauce of Helen of Troy. Before I turn the call over to Noel, I would like to leave you with one more thought. I remain confident that the best is still to come. Noel is the right next CEO, the Elevate for Growth strategy has just the right balance of newness and continuity, and the organization is fully committed to delivering its stretching yet achievable goals. To close, I would like to thank you, our investors and analysts. I have enjoyed getting to know so many of you throughout my tenure. I learned from you and I worked hard to use your input to make myself and our company significantly stronger and better. With that, on to Noel.

Noel Geoffroy: Thank you, Julien, and congratulations on your distinguished career. Your leadership over the last 10 years has transformed Helen of Troy from a holding company into a focused operating company and a leader in consumer devices and consumables with an outstanding brand portfolio and a highly capable global organization. Building on its 50 year-plus heritage, you repositioned Helen of Troy to create significant value and set a foundation for a bright future. Above all, you led with genuine care and appreciation for all stakeholders, creating a powerful culture and an enduring legacy. The entire organization will miss you and we wish you all the very best in your retirement. Now let’s turn to our third quarter business results and outlook for the remainder of the year.

As Julien highlighted, our third quarter consolidated net sales and adjusted EPS were slightly better than the outlook we provided in October. We are pleased to be in a position to end the fiscal year within the ranges of our original full-year outlook for net sales, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow. For perspective, the midpoint of our current outlook for net sales and adjusted EPS is essentially the same as what we provided at the beginning of the fiscal year, and we have maintained our outlook for free cash flow. We also expect continued expansion of our gross margin and further improvement to our debt position. Brian will elaborate further during his remarks. In addition, our Pegasus initiatives remain on track and are enabling improved efficiency and effectiveness in fiscal ’24.

Third quarter net sales declined 1.6%, an improvement versus the decline of 2% to 4% in the outlook we provided in October. Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.79 or a 1.3% increase over the same period last year, and also slightly ahead of our expectations. During the quarter, we further expanded our gross margin by over 200 basis points, controlled expenses while still investing in our strategic initiatives, and built on the strong cash flow generation we have been delivering over the past five quarters with a further $66 million of free cash flow. This is a solid outcome in what continues to be a challenging macro consumer environment, and is a testament to the initiatives we have chosen, the talent and dedication of our global associates, and the strength of our brands.

Macro trends have remained broadly consistent since we spoke to you in October. Persistent inflation and reduced household savings continue to require consumers to make tough choices on all types of spending. While overall consumer confidence has recently improved and the pace of inflation has slowed somewhat, consumers remain prudent with their money and continue to prioritize spending on travel and other entertainment experiences. We saw this trend play out with holiday performance for our brand portfolio. Osprey and OXO performed well overall, Hydro Flask performed well online, and our hair tools performed below expectations. As this consumer environment has evolved, so have we. We spoke earlier this year about the ways we are expanding our product assortment to incremental channels and price points to improve our availability and relevance in this environment.

I’m pleased with the progress of these efforts as we see benefits from expanded distribution, new product offerings, and organizational changes. As we prepare for fiscal 2025, our entire organization is working to advance the ambitious set of initiatives and goals that we announced as part of our Elevate for Growth strategic plan at our October investor day. Turning now to our segments. Home and outdoor net sales grew 3.1% over the prior year period driven by strong club channel sales, new product introductions, and expanded distribution and sell through. Starting with OXO, the brand was a standout in the quarter. Excluding the impact of the Bed, Bath and Beyond bankruptcy, overall point of sale was strongly positive during the three-month period and OXO grew market share in the core kitchen utensil segment.

Brick and mortar growth was primarily driven by our club programs as well as expanded distribution of OXO with several of our major retail partners in the bath, kitchen organization and gadget categories. Our product offerings also performed very well online, growing double digits over the same period last year, driven by success in the electric and infant and toddler categories. OXO also benefited from strong sales across brick and mortar and online as consumers turned their attention to holiday entertaining. Turning to Hydro Flask, as anticipated, consumer demand in the insulated beverage ware category continued to shift from bottles to tumblers. We benefited from a full quarter of our new travel tumbler, including the launch of some new on-trend colors.

As mentioned previously, we progressively rolled out our tumbler line to retailers in September and October and continue to be pleased with both consumer and retailer reception. Online sales for Hydro Flask were up, driven by demand for our travel tumblers as well as some accelerated holiday load-in. We also saw increased demand for personalization through our My Hydro website. Moving now to Osprey, the brand continues to benefit from new innovations that meet consumers’ desires to get out and travel. Strong demand and a better inventory position compared to the prior year period drove sales of Osprey travel packs, travel wheeled packs, and lifestyle packs. New innovations such as Osprey’s Sojourn travel series redesigned for fall 2023 provide luggage and travel packs for adventure-seeking travelers.

The all-new AO collection of lifestyle packs have also been doing well, offering Osprey’s take on best-in-class comfort and urban sophistication. Internationally, the brand continued to perform very well with growth in key regions of Great Britain, Germany and France driven by strong travel demand, brand strength, and a robust product line-up. Stepping back, Osprey’s growth continues to exceed our expectations and acquisition assumptions. Switching gears now to our beauty and wellness segment, net sales declined 4.9% primarily driven by lower sales of hair appliances as well as a softer start to the cough, cold and flu season versus prior year, which impacts sales of our humidification and thermometry products. While we have seen an increase in incidence since mid-November, cumulative incidence for the illness season was below year ago for the third quarter and in December.

Despite recent news reports citing increased cough, cold, flu and COVID incidence, our outlook now assumes the season will be below historical averages. Ultimately, the impact on our results will depend on the severity and timing of the illness season and the resulting retailer inventory replenishment. Looking at our beauty portfolio specifically, while our hair appliances declined versus year ago, we gained market share on our key brands in mass retailers with our expanded assortment. In addition, Drybar and Curlsmith Prestige liquids continued to grow behind strong innovation pipelines. Drybar’s Big Brew hair thickening crème saw strong performance by delivering on the highly desired consumer benefit of thicker looking hair. Curlsmith’s anti-frizz collection quickly became one of our bestsellers and a consumer favorite by addressing the number one unmet need among textured hair consumers.

In our wellness portfolio, Braun grew double digits driven by strong demand in our key international markets. This growth also translated to higher market share helped by our improved supply position to better meet the growing demand. Towards the end of the third quarter, we leaned into online marketing and ecommerce support for our Vicks brand and saw a double-digit pick-up in demand. As the brand is market leader in the U.S., Vicks humidifiers, Vapo-Steam and Vapo-Pads are well positioned to serve retailers and consumers if the illness incidence accelerates. In water filtration, Pure increased market share for both faucet-mount and pitcher systems behind increased demand in ecommerce and key brick and mortar customers. Looking at our international business, sales were better than we expected, largely due to outperformance in EMEA from Braun and Osprey.

As mentioned, Braun benefited from increased supply, and Osprey enjoyed strong demand from continued growth in travel. Before I turn the call over to Brian, I want to share that our organization is energized and motivated to finish this fiscal year strong as we advance into the Elevate for Growth era. As detailed in our recent investor day, the multi-year Elevate for Growth strategic plan builds on successful themes while also introducing several new strategies that I am optimistic will help us elevate to the next level. One of those strategies is to be consumer obsessed in all that we do. As I shared in October, we are in the process of sharpening our brand equity to ensure our target consumer and brand positioning definitions are clear, distinctive and inspiring.

This is the foundation that we believe will lead to elevated brand activation and pipeline. I am pleased with the progress and engagement I am seeing across our organization in this critical work. We believe this combined with the fuel generated by Pegasus will allow us to deploy even more investment dollars into our brands, supported by more focused, data-driven investment choices. We also intend to continue to expand our distribution, making our brands more available and more visible where our shoppers are shopping. We will also continue to lean into next-level centralization of shared services so that we leverage our functional expertise in all that we do. I believe the best is yet to come for Helen of Troy in the Elevate for Growth era.

With that, I would like to hand the call over to Brian.

Brian Grass: Thank you Noel. Happy new year everyone. I’m pleased to report third quarter results that exceeded our expectations. We achieved better than expected net sales, further strengthened gross margin, grew adjusted EPS, and generated strong cash from operations that puts us ahead of schedule at this point in the year. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was largely flat despite higher marketing and annual incentive compensation expense and lower operating leverage compared to the same period last year. Our adjusted EPS of $2.79 exceeded expectations even as we overcame a charge of approximately $0.05 related to the Rite Aid bankruptcy during the quarter. Our Pegasus initiatives remain on track and we used fuel from Pegasus to make incremental growth investments during the quarter.

Consolidated net sales decreased 1.6%, which was favorable to the 4% to 2% decline we provided in our outlook in October. As a reminder, our outlook continues to include the estimated year-over-year declines from SKU rationalization and the Bed, Bath and Beyond bankruptcy of approximately 3.4% combined. Gross profit margin improved 210 basis points to 48% compared to 45.9% for the same period last year, largely in line with our expectations for the quarter. Year-over-year improvement was due to lower inbound freight costs, the favorable impact of SKU rationalization in beauty and wellness, and the more favorable customer mix within home and outdoor. These factors were partially offset by a less favorable product mix within beauty and wellness and a less a favorable sales mix overall.

GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 19.5% compared to 13.8% in the same period last year. GAAP operating margin includes a gain of $34.2 million from the sale of our El Paso facility that was completed during the quarter, as compared to a gain of $9.7 million from insurance recoveries included in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, operating margin declined 30 basis points to 16.3%. The decrease primarily reflects higher annual incentive compensation and marketing expense, the Rite Aid bankruptcy charge, lower operating leverage, a less favorable sales mix overall, and higher distribution expense as we fine tune our new state-of-the-art distribution facility and fully integrate it into our network in fiscal ’25. These factors were partially offset by lower inbound and outbound freight costs, lower salary and wage costs primarily due to our Pegasus role reductions, the favorable impact of SKU rationalization in beauty and wellness, and a more favorable customer mix within home and outdoor.

On a segment basis, home and outdoor adjusted operating margin decreased 50 basis points to 16.9% driven by higher distribution and depreciation expense related to our new distribution facility, increased marketing expense, an increase in inventory reserve expense, and higher annual incentive compensation expense. These factors were partially offset by lower inbound and outbound freight costs, lower commodity costs, lower salary and wage costs driven by Pegasus, and a more favorable customer mix. Adjusted operating margin for beauty and wellness was in line with the prior year period at 16% despite lower operating leverage. The segment’s adjusted operating margin reflects lower inbound and outbound freight costs, reduced inventory reserve expense, the favorable impact of SKU rationalization, decreased distribution expense, and lower salary and wage costs driven by Pegasus.

These factors were offset by an increase in annual incentive compensation expense, higher marketing expense, the Rite Aid bankruptcy charge, and a less favorable product mix. Net income was $75.9 million or $3.19 per diluted share. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS grew 1.5% to $2.79 per share primarily due to a decrease in the adjusted effective tax rate, lower diluted shares outstanding, and a decrease in interest expense partially offset by lower adjusted operating income. As previously disclosed, during the third quarter we closed on the sale of our El Paso distribution and office facility for total proceeds of $51 million. During the third quarter, we recognized a pre-tax gain on the sale of approximately $34.2 million in SG&A, of which approximately $18 million was recognized in beauty and wellness and $16.2 million in home and outdoor.

We continued to generate strong cash flow with cash from operations of $75 million in the third quarter. Year-to-date cash flow from operations was $233 million, which is an improvement of $183 million year-over-year. We ended the quarter with total debt of $736 million, a sequential decrease of $109 million compared to the end of the second quarter and a $345 million decrease compared to the same period last year. Our net leverage ratio was 2.34 times compared to 2.68 times at the end of the second quarter and 3.1 times at the same time last year. Turning to our full year outlook for fiscal ’24, we are fine tuning our range for net sales and adjusted diluted EPS. We’re also raising our outlook for GAAP diluted EPS to reflect lower expected restructuring charges and narrowing the range to align with the adjusted diluted EPS expectations.

We are maintaining our outlook for free cash flow, reflecting slightly lower cash from operations offset by slightly lower capital expenditures, and maintaining our ending net leverage ratio expectations. Finally, we are lowering our adjusted EBITDA outlook to reflect lower adjusted operating income and a lower depreciation add-back than originally expected. The lower adjusting operating income reflects a slightly less favorable sales mix and the impact of incremental growth investments as compared to our original expectations. Our outlook factors in our year-to-date performance as well as our view of continued pressure and uncertainty on consumer spending, a softer than expected holiday sales season, and lower illness incidence than the prior year, which was in line with pre-COVID historical averages.

Finally, we believe retail inventory as a whole is at healthy levels and we continue to expect that sell-in will more closely match sell-through during the remainder of fiscal ’24. We now expected consolidated net sales between $1.975 billion and $2 billion in fiscal ’24, which continues to reflect the combined unfavorable year-over-year impacts of SKU rationalization and the bankruptcy at Bed, Bath and Beyond of approximately 3.4%, as I referred to earlier. This compares to our previous range of $1.965 billion to $2.015 billion. In terms of our net sales outlook by segment for the full fiscal year, we now expect a home and outdoor decline of 1.5% to 0.5% and a beauty and wellness decline of 7.5% to 5.9%. We now expect GAAP diluted EPS of $6.67 to $7.05 for the full year compared to our previous expectation of $6.36 to $7.03.

We are narrowing our outlook range for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to $8.60 to $8.85 compared to our previous expectation of $8.50 to $9. Moving onto our tax outlook, we now expect a GAAP effective tax rate range of 20% to 19% for the fiscal year and are maintaining our expectations for a non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate range of 14.5% to 13.5%. We now expect capital asset expenditures of between $40 million and $45 million for fiscal ’24 compared to our previous expectation of $45 million to $50 million. We continue to expect free cash flow to be in the range of $250 million to $270 million, reflecting slightly lower cash flow from operations and slightly lower capital expenditures, as just mentioned. We now expect adjusted EBITDA of $330 million to $335 million, which implies growth of 0.8% to 2.3% compared to our previous expectation of 3.2% to 6.3% growth.

We are maintaining our net leverage ratio outlook of 2 times to 1.85 times by the end of fiscal ’24. In closing, I am pleased with our results year to date, which position us to end the year within the ranges of our original full-year outlook for net sales, adjusted EPS, free cash flow, and end-of-year debt leverage. More specifically, the midpoint of our revised outlook for net sales and adjusted EPS is essentially the same as provided at the beginning of the fiscal year, and we have fully maintained our outlook for free cash flow and ending debt leverage. I’m also pleased with our sequential improvement in year-over-year sales and gross profit performance throughout the year. Our teams are doing a great job at continuing to navigate a pressured consumer environment, as well as the structural headwinds of higher annual incentive compensation, depreciation and interest expense.

Year-to-date, we have improved our gross profit margin by 340 basis points, largely maintained our adjusted EBITDA margin despite structural headwinds and lower operating leverage, generated $203 million in free cash flow, improved balance sheet productivity, accelerated debt repayment, and returned capital to shareholders. We continue to expect Pegasus to provide the fuel and operational improvements that allow us to achieve the objectives we outlined at our investor day, which are: average annual growth rates of 3% to 4% for net sales, 30 to 40 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and at least 10% adjusted EPS growth. We look forward to providing our fiscal 2025 outlook on our normal timing when we report our Q4 results in April.

With that, I’ll turn it back to the Operator for questions.

Operator: Thank you. We’ll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Our first question today comes from the line of Bob Labick with CJS Securities. Please proceed with your question.

