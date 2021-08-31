U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.58
    -0.63 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0010
    +0.1160 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,273.17
    -1,321.57 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.72
    +18.12 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Helena Haynes-Carter, Of UnitedHealth Group, Joins The INROADS National Board Of Directors

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS welcomes new board member Helena Haynes-Carter to its National Board of Directors.

Helena Haynes-Carter - Senior Director, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at UnitedHealth Group - joins INROADS National Board of Directors.
Helena Haynes-Carter - Senior Director, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at UnitedHealth Group - joins INROADS National Board of Directors.

Haynes-Carter serves as the Senior Director, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at UnitedHealth Group. INROADS has enjoyed a long and impactful relationship with UnitedHealth Group. As a leading employer of INROADS' interns, UnitedHealth Group stepped up in a major way when COVID-19 disrupted the internships of several students. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, they provided 95 internships and, in 2021, 130 internship opportunities. This represents a 37% increase in intern talent placement with INROADS from the previous year. UnitedHealth Group authorized the increase to ensure that INROADS' students didn't have their career development interrupted.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Helena Haynes-Carter to our National Board of Directors. We are a leading solution in corporate equity because of our thought leadership. Helena is an asset we are honored to leverage as we advance our mission," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc.

Haynes-Carter is passionate about economic inclusion, and this makes her a perfect fit for the board leadership at INROADS.

Her career includes Vice President of Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for U.S. Bank; Diversity & Inclusion Director, Xcel Energy; and Executive Director of the Denver Minority Business Development Center (operated by the Minority Business Development Agency — part of the U.S. Department of Commerce). Early in Haynes-Carter's career, she managed core business operations in the financial, transit and housing industries.

Haynes-Carter's mantra of real work with real results applies to her board service in communities and non-profit organizations including INROADS. "Everything I do is focused on providing solutions that advance diversity among us. From economic inclusion to workforce equity, I am committed to using my platform to elevate the underrepresented," said Haynes-Carter.

"We look forward to tapping into Helena's immense diversity, equity and inclusion knowledge as we chart new chapters of impact at INROADS," said Harper.

About INROADS
Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helena-haynes-carter-of-unitedhealth-group-joins-the-inroads-national-board-of-directors-301366610.html

SOURCE INROADS Inc.

