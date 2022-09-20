Helena Strigård appointed as new CEO of rapidly expanding NorthX Biologics

NorthX Biologics Matfors AB

MATFORS, Sweden, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of NorthX Biologics ("NorthX") has appointed Helena Strigård as the new CEO. She joins NorthX from her role as Director General for the Swedish life science industry organization, SwedenBIO. Helena will lead NorthX's continued expansion in the development and production of advanced biologics. Ted Fjällman, current CEO of NorthX and Partner of the Company’s main investor, Flerie Invest, will continue to support the company as a member of the Board.



NorthX has one of Northern Europe's largest manufacturing capacities for clinical material in the forms of plasmid DNA, recombinant proteins, cell banking, and related gene therapy services. Since the takeover in October 2021, NorthX has recruited a Leadership Team, Sales Team and Board for the rapidly growing company. In addition to the GMP-certified production facility in Matfors, the Company is now establishing itself on the Karolinska University Hospital's campus in Stockholm and is developing an innovation hub for ATMPs and advanced therapeutics in collaboration with Vinnova, the Swedish Innovation Agency.

NorthX is establishing itself as a partner of choice in the Nordics for cell and gene therapy companies that need GMP manufacturing services. Now the company wants to shift gears to become a global player with a continued strong focus on individual projects and customers, in a spirit of partnership according to the motto “Journey together”. During the first year, Ted Fjällman has had the role of interim CEO and during this time has successfully transitioned NorthX into a Company with all the necessary functions to develop internationally. With that foundation, the Company has now appointed a new CEO, Helena Strigård to continue the Company’s growth. Helena has broad experience from the Ministry of Finance and Vinnova and has taken the organization SwedenBIO through a period of rapid expansion, which saw the membership income doubled.

"NorthX has in a short time built up a broad capacity for advanced biologics. I am excited to be joining at this stage in the Company’s growth and will use all my industry know-how and global network to ensure that we succeed," said Helena Strigård.

"Under Helena's leadership, SwedenBIO has taken its place on international arenas to the benefit of the entire industry. NorthX will be able to leverage that driving force to achieve international impact. As a Board we look forward to working with her in order to achieve this important goal. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ted Fjällman for his successful efforts as interim CEO; he has laid an important foundation for continued success for NorthX and I am grateful that he continues to serve on the Company’s Board," added Thomas Eldered, chairman of the board of NorthX.

Helena takes up her role on the 6th October.

For further information please email NorthX at contact@nxbio.com

About NorthX Biologics:

NorthX Biologics provides process development and manufacturing services with expertise in plasmids, proteins and other advanced biologics. NorthX Biologics is headquartered in Matfors, Central Sweden, and the team has been manufacturing biologics to GMP standards since 1992. In 2021 NorthX was designated a national innovation hub for advanced therapies and vaccines. NorthX has the ambition to become an internationally leading cell and gene therapy manufacturer and partner for innovative drug development companies. For more information see www.nxbio.com



